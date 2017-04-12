Whitepaper Highlights Benefits of Employer-Sponsored Foundational Education Programs

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Currently one in five working adults doesn't have a high school diploma, meanwhile companies report having a difficult time filling available middle skill jobs. For millions of Americans, especially those who fill entry-level and frontline positions, the lack of a high school diploma is a significant barrier, but it's one that employers can help overcome.

Today GED Testing Service is releasing the whitepaper, "Advancing Your Frontline Workforce With Employer-Sponsored Education Benefits." In this paper we look at the development and delivery of educational programs to frontline workers and identify key findings, using GED Testing Service's GEDWorks program and corporate partners -- Taco Bell, KFC, Southeastern Grocers, and another large national employer -- as a case study. The findings are based on the performance of participants and feedback from employers.

Since its launch in mid-2015, GED Testing Service's GEDWorks program has been a turnkey solution for employers who want to offer a program that is free for employees who want to earn their GED credential.

GED Testing Service and the participating employers identified four key factors that help drive worker success when participating in these programs:

eliminating the barrier of requiring the worker to pay upfront for participation

guidance and encouragement from a personal advisor

recognizing workers who have successfully completed the program

establishing a degree of employer involvement

The GEDWorks program is designed to be flexible around busy work schedules and gives participants the resources they need to earn their GED credential with no financial commitment.

"It would have taken a lot longer for me to actually get my GED diploma if Taco Bell hadn't helped me and paid for it," said Lynzie Coffman, a 2016 graduate of the GEDWorks program with Taco Bell.

Employers found that this investment in worker education developed a strong internal talent pipeline and the company builds its reputation as a good corporate citizen. Frontline worker turnover can be as high as 100 percent. According to research from the Lumina Foundation, one company's education reimbursement program resulted in employees staying 8 percent longer, receiving 10 percent more promotions and netted a return on investment of 129 percent for the company.

"These programs are giving KFC restaurant operators a tool that may impact recruitment and retention a in a very positive way," said Krista Snider, Managing Director of the Kentucky Fried Chicken Foundation.

More insight gained from the GEDWorks program and additional findings that are applicable across any foundational education program can be found in the full whitepaper and infographic. To learn more about GEDWorks and to see success stories visit this site.

