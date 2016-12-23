GEEK EXPOS: The Nerdy Shoppers Perfect Last Minute Gift

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - December 23, 2016) - As the holidays wind down ticket holders ramp up in excitement for Marvelous Nerd Years Eve. The event will host a plethora of celebrities from across the nerd world all coming excited to celebrate Stan Lee's birthday. "We could have simply sang 'Happy Birthday' to Stan Lee at a Q&A session and had that be that, but The Man deserves a birthday bash fit for a titan of pop culture," says Marvelous NYE Activities Director, Devin Pike. "Being able to hold this in Dallas, in my hometown, it's just icing on a really big cake."

Festivities are endless, fun will be free flowing Pike later says, "Putting together all of these parties and entertainment options for our attendees has been really challenging, because we wanted to make sure there was -- to use the horrible catchphrase -- something for everyone. We think we've accomplished that. If you want to dance, shout, groove, rock out, swing, or just watch the festivities, you can do any or all of those things."

Thursday, December 29 kicks off the festivities with two fun-filled events free to guests with any Thursday badge or ticket. The first is a live band karaoke featuring Time Machine, where singers can entertain the crowd like a pro with one of over 300 genre-spanning standards, lighting, props, costumes, and live backing from one of Dallas' premier event bands from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. After the event kick off on Thursday the fun won't stop until the start of the New Year.

Event Location: Sheraton Dallas Convention Center

Event Date: December 29, 2016 - January 1, 2017

Event Website: www.MarvelousNYE.com

