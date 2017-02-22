Geekdom in paradise: Puerto Rico Comic Con proves to be a haven for retailers and exhibitors seeking new customers

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - As pop culture conventions seemingly continue to decline in scope and reach, Puerto Rico Comic Con (PRCC) defies this trend by providing retailers and exhibitors a unique value proposition fueled by fifteen consecutive years of growth. This pattern, in combination with the potential to tap into a new pool of hungry consumers, is one of many reasons why retailers and exhibitors are increasingly flocking to the region's top entertainment event.

Ahead of PRCC's 15th anniversary (May 26-28, 2017 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico), Ricardo Carrión, the show's executive producer, noted that this year's event promises to be the biggest one yet, with special guests from all areas of the entertainment industry, an international cosplay competition, a specialized video game conference, and much more, from which retailers and exhibitors stand to benefit.

According to Carrión, attendance has grown almost 20% year-to-year since 2012, with last year's show topping out at almost 50,000 attendees. This pattern has caught the attention of retailers and exhibitors seeking a new breed of customers, with many exhibitors coming to the Caribbean island from Japan, Hong Kong, California, Illinois, Costa Rica, México, Panama, and others.

Carrión attributes this phenomenon to Puerto Rico's market peculiarities: "The island is a point of convergence of U.S. and Latin American culture, resulting in fans that are highly knowledgeable of, and passionate about, pop culture trends worldwide. As such, we are voracious consumers of all things geek. Despite global economic trends, Puerto Ricans still rank among the top spenders in entertainment, especially film, videogames, anime and manga, comics, all manner of collectibles, and more."

A paradise for retailers, exhibitors, and fans. Puerto Rico Comic Con is much more than a convention. The island's idyllic location and year-round tropical climate give convention goers a perfect excuse to enjoy some fun under the sun as well, a chance to soak in Puerto Rico's colorful culture, cuisine, history, natural wonders, and beaches. Plus, logistics are not a problem. As a U.S. territory, no passport is required for travel from the U.S. mainland, with many direct flights from major metropolitan areas. In addition, the U.S. dollar is the only currency.

Also, the PRCC production team works closely with retailers and exhibitors in matters related to merchandise shipping, navigating local retailer permits and taxes, and other affairs.

With just months to go before show time, Carrión urges potential retailers and exhibitors to act quickly, as real estate in the showroom floor (over 120,000 square-feet) is selling quickly. For more information about how and why Puerto Rico Comic Con is worthwhile: prcomiccon.com and @PRComicCon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snap Chat. Phone: 787.763.0339 or via email at comiccon@tercerhombre.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131060/Images/Puerto_Rico_Comic_Con_2016_drew_over_50.000_fans_f-907b458274dfb76eaf22f3d9604c0348.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131060/Images/Over_40K_fans_strong_descended_on_Puerto_Rico_Comi-50b602b15fdabfbf9efa91c8e3d487e8.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131060/Images/Hundreds_of_local_and_international_exhibitors_cam-60d8dcdbb10e98d5b7420f116a45daf1.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131060/Images/Fans_at_Puerto_Rico_Comic_Con_2016_were_quick_to_b-f195a1eed4de92d5a07193bb8e3b3081.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131060/Images/A_group_of_cosplayers_strut_their_stuff_at_Puerto_-69cf1c128813a522b5274c8a947893d5.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/22/11G131060/Images/A_cosplayer_competes_for_Best-in-Show_at_Puerto_Ri-d388c40511659f1d90a6544ffcfaec4a.jpg