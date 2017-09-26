Gen III Oil Corporation Upsizes Brokered Private Placement to C$6.5 Million

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 26, 2017) -

Gen III Oil Corporation ("Gen III" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:GIII) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on July 26, 2017 and due to higher than anticipated demand, it has agreed with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") to increase the size of its previously announced brokered private placement to up to 9,337,075 units (the "Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,535,952.50 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is being offered at a price of $0.70 per Unit and consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of $1.00 per Common Share.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for continued engineering and project development activities on the Company's Bowden project, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about September 27, 2017 and is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Gen III Oil Corporation

Gen III Oil Corporation is an innovative oil processing company with the most advanced re-refining technology in the industry, which will produce large quantities of Group III and Group II+ base oils. Gen III is developing their first full-scale facility in Bowden, Alberta with scheduled production beginning in Q4 of 2018.

