The Soft Support Lace Bra Will Be Available in Two New Colors Starting October 28

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - October 26, 2017) - The Gendel Girls™, the family behind Breezies®, QVC's largest intimate apparel brand, have announced the expansion of their newest line of bralettes -- the Breezies Soft Support Lace Bra -- which launched in September 2017. Based on overwhelming success, the company has decided to add two new colors to the line -- blush and light blue -- which are scheduled to debut on QVC® on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 8AM (ET), during AM Style® with Leah Williams.

"When we set out to create a bralette for our customers earlier this year, we knew there was a gap in the marketplace -- women wanted an option that was comfortable and stylish, but needed a product with more support. And that is what we created, a soft and supportive bralette for women of all ages and sizes," said Kathy Gendel, Founder/ CEO of The Gendel Girls. "Based on product demand, especially with some of our larger sizes, we know that we've created a really unique product that fits the need of women of all figure-types. And we're excited about giving our customers even more options, starting with these new colors."

Aside from new colors, the expanded line will include the same differentiating features including a unique back hook and eye closure, micro-lace silhouette which offers full coverage in addition to wire-free support and lift, and The Gendel Girls lining for moisture management, UltimAir®. The expanded line will also maintain the same intricate design details, like the special lace trim along the neckline and under the bust, making it versatile enough to wear from day to night.

"The intimates space has historically been very polarizing, with companies designing for Size 2 or Plus-Size. But as women designing for women, we know that the average woman falls somewhere in the middle, our average sale is for a 38C, so we are very comfortable designing for all areas of the modern size spectrum," said Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer of The Gendel Girls. "The fact is, bustier women usually have to choose comfort over style, and we're excited to offer products that don't require women to choose."

The Breezies Set of Two Soft Support Lace Bras (QVC Item #A298637) are scheduled to be available beginning October 28, while supplies last, through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515.

About The Gendel Girls

Kathy Gendel and her husband Craig left corporate jobs to start a lingerie business in 1994. After a lot of perseverance and a lucky encounter on Madison Avenue, they found a home at QVC, where The Gendel Girls'™ patented performance fabric, UltimAir® has made Breezies® the largest intimate apparel brand on the network. Based outside Philadelphia and operating on a family farm, The Gendel Girls are first and foremost a family business with Kathy, the CEO, at the helm and her three daughters: Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer, and Laurissa Gendel, President, in tandem leadership, and Catherine Gendel, VP of Creative Marketing. One of only a handful of on-air family personalities in the entire home-shopping genre, The Gendel Girls have been a mainstay on QVC for 23 years with an average annual growth increase of 22.5%. During that time, they have sold millions of bras and panties worldwide. For more information, please visit Gendel-Girls.com.

QVC, Inc., QVC, the Q and Q Ribbon Logo are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc. and QVC, Inc.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/25/11G146974/Images/Bralette_pink_10.28_release-78155867671091af88644ee86d327b01.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/25/11G146974/Images/GG_Group_Picture-6d0cca6f2ba5b834b0f17fdbc42993aa.jpg