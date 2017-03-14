The Family-Run Lingerie Company's Latest Bra Is a Revolution in Fit and Comfort

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - The Gendel Girls™, the family behind Breezies®, QVC®'s largest intimate apparel brand, have announced the release of the perfect bra for women looking forward to the spring and summer -- the revolutionary Perfect Shape Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra. Available in underwire and wire-free, the Perfect Shape Side Smoothing T-Shirt Bra features The Gendel Girls design technologies that smooth and shape in all the places women desire most -- breast, back and underarm areas.

With warmer months just around the corner and tops getting lighter, women of all shapes and sizes will love the gentle shaping of the Perfect Side Shape Smoothing T-Shirt Bra, along with the unique design that comfortably moves troublesome underarm areas forward toward the cup, reducing bulge and creating an all-over smooth look. The bra also incorporates The Gendel Girls' performance fabric, UltimAir®.

"We've received a lot of feedback from our consumers asking for a bra that is this flattering," said Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer of The Gendel Girls. "We are so excited to introduce this product that will help all women look and feel their best -- not just in T-shirts, but in any other top or dress they wear."

For women in need of a little extra lift or who wear a prosthetic, all versions of the Perfect Side Shape Smoothing T-Shirt Bra feature The Gendel Girls' unique sling, which allows for easy, discreet placement of a prosthetic or breast enhancer. The Perfect Side Shape Smoothing T-Shirt Bra is available in two styles: Underwire (QVC Item #A289198) and Wirefree (QVC Item #A287849). The Perfect Side Shape Smoothing T-Shirt Bra is available, while supplies last, through QVC.com, the QVC apps or by calling 800.345.1515.

About The Gendel Girls

Kathy Gendel and her husband Craig left corporate jobs to start a lingerie business in 1994. After a lot of perseverance and a lucky encounter on Madison Avenue, they found a home at QVC, where The Gendel Girls'™ patented performance fabric, UltimAir® has made Breezies® the largest intimate apparel brand on the network. Based outside Philadelphia and operating on a family farm, The Gendel Girls are first and foremost a family business with Kathy, the CEO, at the helm and her three daughters: Kalina Gendel, Chief Operating Officer, and Laurissa Gendel, President, in tandem leadership, and Catherine Gendel, VP of Creative Marketing. One of only a handful of on-air family personalities in the entire home-shopping genre, The Gendel Girls have been a mainstay on QVC for 23 years, having sold millions of bras and panties. For more information, please visit Gendel-Girls.com

©2017 QVC, Inc., QVC, the Q and Q Ribbon Logo are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc. and QVC, Inc.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/10/11G132763/Images/IMG_3602_(2)_(1)-79f06cd4a6c890bba6e30b105a6b7e5d.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/10/11G132763/Images/Gendel_Girls_for_TShirt_Bra_Release-b9678177185db20497c0801b2f8d4cfa.jpg