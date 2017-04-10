Gendis Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results and Annual Results

WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Gendis Inc. (TSX: GDS) today announced its financial results for the 4th quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2017.

Revenue for the 4th quarter was $1,636,000 compared to $1,285,000 for last year's 4th quarter. Revenue less expense for the 4th quarter was a loss of $52,000 compared to income of $531,000 for last year's 4th quarter. Net earnings for the 4th quarter was $4,010,000 ($0.31 per share) compared to a net loss of $6,586,000 ($0.52 per share) for last year's 4th quarter.

Revenue for the year was $5,377,000 compared to $5,429,000 last year. Revenue less expense for the year was $477,000 compared to $1,620,000 last year. Net earnings for the year was $13,025,000 ($1.02 per share) compared to a net loss of $16,977,000 ($1.32 per share) for last year.

The volatility in net earnings quarter over quarter and for the year over year is primarily due to the change in fair value of security investments, primarily the Company's investments in Veresen, Osum and Input Capital, and the investment properties with the attendant effect on deferred income taxes. The decline in revenue for the year was primarily due to a significant vacancy in the Company's industrial property that occurred in the 2nd quarter of the year. The increase in revenue for the 4th quarter was due to securing replacement tenants. The decline in revenue less expense was primarily due the revenue variance and due to non-recoverable major repairs and maintenance expense for the Company's industrial property

Condensed summarized information is as follows:

quarter ended year ended in millions of Canadian dollars Jan 31 Jan 31 Jan 31 Jan 31 except per share in dollars 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue Lease rental 1.1 0.8 3.3 3.3 Income from securities 0.5 0.5 2.1 2.1 Total revenue 1.6 1.3 5.4 5.4 Expense Property 1.0 0.5 3.0 2.3 Administration & finance 0.7 0.3 1.9 1.5 Total expense 1.7 0.8 4.9 3.8 Total revenue less total expense (0.1 ) 0.5 0.5 1.6 Fair value change: Veresen 2.1 (6.8 ) 10.5 (16.2 ) Osum 1.1 (0.8 ) 1.1 (1.4 ) Other security investments (0.3 ) (1.1 ) (0.3 ) (1.5 ) Investment properties 1.5 0.9 1.6 (0.9 ) Total fair value change 4.4 (7.8 ) 12.9 (20.0 ) Income tax recovery (expense) (0.4 ) 0.7 (0.3 ) 1.4 Net earnings (loss) 4.0 (6.6 ) 13.0 (17.0 ) Net earnings (loss) per share 0.31 (0.52 ) 1.02 (1.32 )

Jan 31 Jan 31 in millions of Canadian dollars 2017 2016 Fair value of investments: Veresen 26.4 16.0 Osum 5.8 4.8 Input capital 1.9 1.7 Other security investments 0.7 1.0 Investment properties 31.7 30.1 Other assets 1.2 1.8 Debt & payables 7.4 7.2 Deferred tax payable 0.4 - Shareholders' equity 59.9 48.2 quarter ended year-to-date Jan 31 Jan 31 Jan 31 Jan 31 in millions of Canadian dollars 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flow from: Operations Cash receipts Lease rentals 0.8 0.7 3.4 3.5 Dividends & other receipts 0.8 0.5 2.3 2.3 Cash disbursements Property (0.9 ) (0.4 ) (2.9 ) (2.4 ) Administration & finance expense (0.7 ) (0.4 ) (1.8 ) (1.8 ) Income taxes recovered (paid) - - 0.6 (0.2 ) Investing Proceeds on sales of investments - - - 0.1 Purchase of investments - - - (0.3 ) Expenditures on investment properties - - 0.1 (0.4 ) Financing Debt advance 0.5 0.1 (0.1 ) 1.5 Purchase of share capital for cancellation (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.9 ) Dividends paid (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (1.3 ) (1.3 )

The Company holds a portfolio of commercial and industrial real estate properties in Canada, investments in exchange-traded securities and investments in the securities of private enterprises. Security investments are primarily in companies involved in pipelines and power plants, oil and gas development, canola crop marketing, & agricultural crop protection. The investments are held for income generation and long-term capital growth. The Company's business is organized in two operating segments, the Corporate operations and the Realty operations.

GENDIS INC. INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At JANUARY 31 unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars 2017 2016 ASSETS Current assets Cash 162 110 Receivables 891 1,438 Total current assets 1,053 1,548 Non-current assets Investment in securities (note 2) 34,815 23,461 Investment properties (note 3) 31,740 30,130 Other non-current assets 142 306 Total non-current assets 66,697 53,897 Total assets 67,750 55,445 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Credit facilities (note 4) 4,997 5,098 Payables 1,447 1,151 Total current liabilities 6,444 6,249 Non-current liabilities Post employment benefit obligation 966 951 Deferred income tax payable 441 - Total non-current liabilities 1,407 951 Total liabilities 7,851 7,200 Shareholders' equity 59,899 48,245 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 67,750 55,445

GENDIS INC. INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JANUARY 31 unaudited - in thousands of quarter ended year-to-date Canadian dollars except share data 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenue Lease rentals 1,116 765 3,291 3,344 Income from securities 520 520 2,086 2,085 Total revenue 1,636 1,285 5,377 5,429 Expense Property 968 444 3,039 2,299 Administration 680 270 1,725 1,374 Finance 40 40 136 136 Total expense 1,688 754 4,900 3,809 Total revenue less total expense (52 ) 531 477 1,620 Fair value change Investment properties 1,540 851 1,565 (880 ) Investment in securities 2,961 (8,678 ) 11,318 (19,112 ) Total fair value change 4,501 (7,827 ) 12,883 (19,992 ) Net earnings (loss) before income tax 4,449 (7,296 ) 13,360 (18,372 ) Income tax recovery (expense) (439 ) 710 (335 ) 1,395 Net earnings (loss) from operations and comprehensive income (loss) 4,010 (6,586 ) 13,025 (16,977 ) Net earnings (loss) from operations per share 0.31 (0.52 ) 1.02 (1.32 )

GENDIS INC. INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY unaudited - in thousands - shares & Canadian dollars as applicable Share Capital Retained earnings Total # $ $ $ Balance - January 31, 2015 13,046 13,713 53,667 67,380 Comprehensive loss to October 31, 2015 (10,391 ) (10,391 ) Purchase of share capital for cancellation

(220 )

(230 )

(558 )

(788 ) Dividends (971 ) (971 ) Balance - October 31, 2015 12,826 13,483 41,747 55,230 Comprehensive loss for the quarter ended January 31, 2016

(6,586 )

(6,586 ) Purchase of share capital for cancellation

(25 )

(26 )

(54 )

(80 ) Dividend (319 ) (319 ) Balance - January 31, 2016 12,801 13,457 34,788 48,245 Comprehensive income to October 31, 2016 9,015 9,015 Purchase of share capital for cancellation (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Dividends (960 ) (960 ) Balance - October 31, 2016 12,800 13,456 42,842 56,298 Comprehensive income for the quarter ended January 31, 2017 4,010 4,010 Purchase of share capital for cancellation (31 ) (34 ) (55 ) (89 ) Dividend (320 ) (320 ) Balance - January 31, 2017 12,769 13,422 46,477 59,899

GENDIS INC. INTERIM CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE PERIODS ENDED JANUARY 31 unaudited - in thousands of Canadian quarter ended year to date Dollars 2017 2016 2017 2016 Changes in cash position By operations Cash receipts Lease rentals 752 693 3,354 3,506 Dividends & other receipts 785 568 2,334 2,341 Cash disbursements Property (878 ) (444 ) (2,897 ) (2,389 ) Administration (703 ) (380 ) (1,712 ) (1,726 ) Income taxes recovered (paid) - - 637 (224 ) Finance expense paid (37 ) (37 ) (134 ) (138 ) Total by operations (81 ) 400 1,582 1,370 By investing activities Proceeds from sale of investment in securities 4 - 4 125 Acquisition of investment in securities - - - (300 ) Expenditures on investment properties - (30 ) (45 ) (433 ) Net expenditures on furnishings and equipment - - (16 ) (31 ) Total by investing activities 4 (30 ) (57 ) (639 ) By financing activities Net advance of credit facilities 501 100 (102 ) 1,501 Purchase of share capital for cancellation (88 ) (79 ) (91 ) (867 ) Dividends paid (320 ) (320 ) (1,280 ) (1,291 ) Total by financing activities 93 (299 ) (1,473 ) (657 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 16 71 52 74 Cash - beginning of period 146 39 110 36 Cash - end of period 162 110 162 110

Gendis Inc. Notes to the unaudited Interim condensed Financial Statements For the periods ended January 31 (All tabular amounts in thousands of Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

1. General information General information on Gendis Inc. is the same as disclosed in Note 1 to the complete audited annual financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2017, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. These interim condensed financial statements are presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional and presentation currency. The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these interim condensed financial statements are the same as set out in Note 2 to the complete audited annual financial statements for the year ended January 31, 2017. These policies have been consistently applied to all periods presented. 2. Investment in securities

fair value change fair value 2017 2016 2017 2016 Veresen 10,480 (16,160 ) 26,440 15,960 Osum 1,079 (1,374 ) 5,838 4,759 Input Capital 210 (950 ) 1,910 1,700 Other security investments (451 ) (628 ) 627 1,042 11,318 (19,112 ) 34,815 23,461

3. Investment properties

fair value change fair value 2017 2016 2017 2016 Industrial 1,365 (997 ) 24,890 23,480 Commercial 200 117 6,850 6,650 1,565 (880 ) 31,740 30,130

4. Credit facilities

Borrowing Balance Remaining borrowing availability Carrying value of collateral 2017 2016 2017 2016 2017 2016 Banker's credit facility 4,997 5,098 5,000 2,289 24,504 14,778 Broker's margin account - - 979 591 1,958 1,199 4,997 5,098 5,979 2,880 26,462 15,977

5. Subsequent Event On March 3, 2017, the Company declared a regular dividend of 2.5¢ per share to shareholders of record March 18, 2017, payable April 7, 2017. 6. Operating segments