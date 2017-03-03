Gendis Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

WINNIPEG, MB--(Marketwired - March 03, 2017) - The Board of Directors of Gendis Inc. (TSX: GDS) has today declared that a regular quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share upon the outstanding Common shares in the capital stock of the Corporation be payable April 7, 2017, to shareholders of record as at the close of business on March 17, 2017.

This dividend is designated an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.