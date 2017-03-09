General Electric Company: Doc re. GE file Proxy Statement

FAIRFIELD, CT--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) - General Electric Company ( EURONEXT PARIS : GNE)

Company General Electric Company

ISIN US3696041033

Symbol London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline Doc re: GE files Proxy Statement

March 8, 2017

On March 8, 2017, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed its Proxy Statement for the 2017 Annual Shareowners Meeting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at http://www.ge.com/investor-relations/shareholder-services/personal-investing/sec-filing/general-electric-company.

CONTACT: GE

Jennifer Erickson

+001 646 682 5620

jennifer.erickson@ge.com