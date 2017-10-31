General Electric Company: GE Files Form 10-Q

SOURCE: General Electric Company
October 30, 2017
On October 30, 2017, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.
CONTACT: GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com
