General Electric Company: GE files Form 8-K

FAIRFIELD, CT--(Marketwired - Oct 20, 2017) - General Electric Company ( LSE : GEC) ( EURONEXT PARIS : GNE)

Company: General Electric Company

ISIN: US3696041033

Symbol: London: GEC | Paris: GNE

Headline: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K

On October 20, 2017, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.