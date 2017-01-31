General Fusion Addresses International Energy Agency

Chief Scientist discussed advances towards clean, safe and abundant energy

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - "Private companies are accelerating the development of commercially viable fusion energy," the Canadian fusion pioneer Dr. Michel Laberge told the International Energy Agency's Fusion Power Coordinating Committee in Paris last week.

Speaking alongside directors from Europe's major publicly-funded fusion programs at the committee's meeting on January 25, Dr. Laberge outlined General Fusion's technical advances and plans for developing a prototype.

"General Fusion is pursuing the fastest and most practical path to a commercially viable fusion power plant," said Dr. Laberge. "We think it's important to share our experiences developing this technology, and anticipate that these insights will help guide a strategic approach to realizing fusion as a sustainable source of power for the world."

Fusion energy has the potential to safely provide on-demand carbon-free electricity, anywhere in the world. Not yet commercially available, development of this new energy source could play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for energy while tackling climate change.

Privately funded fusion companies are collaborating with universities and national laboratories to draw on decades of advancements in plasma physics, computing and electronics and fast-track development of prototype power plants.

"We're all learning from each other," says Dr. Laberge. "The potential benefits of fusion energy are so significant that it's crucial that we all work together."

The International Energy Agency promotes energy security and advises on sound energy policy among its 28 member countries, developing effective working relationships and cooperation between the world's major energy consuming, producing and transporting nations.

The Agency's Fusion Power Coordinating Committee is tasked with identifying and recommending a strategic pathway to making fusion energy commercially available, and the session in Paris is its primary method for gaining insights into the current state of fusion development and the challenges and opportunities ahead.

General Fusion is developing the fastest and most practical path to commercial fusion energy. The company was established in 2002 and is supported by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital funds, industry leaders, and technology pioneers, including: Chrysalix Energy Venture Capital, Bezos Expeditions, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Cenovus Energy, Growthworks, Braemar Energy Ventures, BDC, Entrepreneurs Fund, SET Ventures, and Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

