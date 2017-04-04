General Fusion appoints Christofer Mowry CEO, names new Chairman

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - The Board of Directors of industry-leading fusion energy technology company General Fusion is pleased to announce that Mr. Christofer Mowry has been appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mowry brings more than 30 years of global experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors, including the power, oil and gas, automation and process industries, to General Fusion. "As General Fusion begins the important transition from lab-scale research to engineering development of our first integrated prototype reactor, Chris's technical expertise, strategic vision and business leadership skills will be critical to our company's continued success," said Chairman of the Board, Dr. Fred Buckman. "He brings an exceptional portfolio of experience across the global energy industry, especially with commercialization of innovative clean-energy technologies."

Through his leadership, Mr. Mowry has revitalized businesses within GE Energy and The Babcock & Wilcox Company. He was the founder and CEO of Generation mPower, a company formed in 2011 to design, license, and deliver Small Modular Reactors (SMR), the next generation of nuclear fission power technology. Mr. Mowry previously served as President of WSI, a private equity-backed specialty robotic repair and mechanical integrity solutions company serving the global power and oil and gas sectors. Earlier in his career, he also served in several construction management and operational leadership roles within the commercial nuclear power industry. Mr. Mowry holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a Bachelor of Arts in Astronomy from Swarthmore College, and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University.

"General Fusion has taken a very exciting and refreshingly practical approach to delivering on the promise of clean, plentiful fusion energy," said Mr. Mowry. "The company has an incredible mix of best-in-class technology and innovative, passionate people. I look forward to working with the Board and the company to make the promise of fusion power a reality for the global energy industry."

Incoming Chairman Dr. Fred Buckman, will succeed Mr. Rick Wills, who retired as Chairman of the Board at the beginning of March. "With his strong leadership, Rick played an integral role in guiding General Fusion through tremendous progress and growth, both technical and organizational, during his five years as Chairman," said Dr. Buckman. "We are thankful for his dedication and contributions." Dr. Buckman previously held senior executive roles at Consumers Power, PacifiCorp and Shaw Group, and is currently Chairman and CEO of Powerlink Transmission Company. He holds a PhD in Nuclear Engineering from MIT and serves as an Adjunct Professor with the University of Michigan.

About General Fusion

General Fusion is pursuing the fastest and most practical path to commercial fusion energy. The company was established in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders, and technology pioneers, including: Chrysalix Energy Venture Capital, Bezos Expeditions, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Cenovus Energy, Growthworks, Braemar Energy Ventures, BDC, Entrepreneurs Fund, SET Ventures, and Sustainable Development Technology Canada. Learn more at www.generalfusion.com.