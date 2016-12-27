General Joseph Dunford Wraps Up His Second USO Holiday Tour This Christmas, Rounding out the USO's Year-long 75th Anniversary Celebration

Joining the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on his four-day visit to the Middle East was special guests Kellie Pickler, Kyle Jacobs, Jeff Ross, Robert Irvine and Gail Kim

ARLINGTON, VA--(Marketwired - December 27, 2016) - General Joseph Dunford delivered something far better than presents to American service members stationed in the Middle East this Christmas. The nation's highest-ranking military officer brought them smiles, laughs, music and more after wrapping up his annual USO Holiday Tour. His second USO tour in just two weeks, Dunford bought a touch of home to four military bases in four days, helping the military support organization officially round out its year-long 75th anniversary celebration with its final entertainment tour of 2016. Accompanying the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was country music star and TV personality Kellie Pickler, singer/songwriter Kyle Jacobs, comedian and "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross, celebrity chef Robert Irvine, former WWE Diva-turned-six-time TNA Knockout Champ and TNA Hall of Famer Gail Kim and USO CEO and President J.D. Crouch II. This USO tour marked the eleventh for Pickler; eighth for Jacobs; sixth for Ross and Irvine, third for Dunford and very first for Kim. ***USO photo link below***

DETAILS:

As part of the trip, the group met with, served a holiday meal for and entertained hundreds of servicemen and women over Christmas.

Designed to deliver a much-needed break to Marines, airmen, soldiers, sailors, Coast Guardsmen, reservists and civilian employees stationed overseas during the holidays, this trip hosted four variety-style USO shows. This tour is a tradition that began 16 years ago when the USO first partnered with the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Service members draw strength from connecting to the things they love and fight for. Just two months ago, the USO launched Force Behind the Forces -- a new brand awareness campaign encouraging Americans to demonstrate their appreciation for and support of those who selflessly serve our nation.

On Dec. 13th, the USO announced it reached its 75 th anniversary goal of collecting one million messages of support to service members and upped it to 1.4 million messages - one message for every active-duty service member - by the end of 2016. Dunford and his special guests are joining the USO in urging everyone, everywhere to become the Force Behind the Forces by visiting USO.org/message and sending a message of support today.

QUOTES:

Attributed to General Joseph Dunford:

"Over the past 14 years, our young men and women that have gone forward knowing that they had the support of the American people. Certain organizations are the physical manifestation of the support of the American people, and I don't know an organization that does it any more than the USO. For the last 75 years the USO has brought a little bit of home to service members serving overseas. But I would just tell you that it's more than just connecting the American people with their young men and women in uniform. It's more than making them feel like they have support back home. It actually has a lot to do with their combat effectiveness. It actually has a lot to do with their will, spirit, and discipline, and commitment, and focus that they have in accomplishing the mission every day."

Attributed to J.D. Crouch II, CEO and President, USO:

"It is fitting that we end our 75th anniversary year on a USO holiday tour in the company of some of our greatest supporters. Chairman Dunford and our USO tour veterans continually lend their support to USO programs that uplift and entertain our men and women in uniform across the globe. We are thankful for their commitment as a Force Behind the Forces in our milestone year and the years to come."

Attributed to Jeff Ross:

"I don't think I fully understood the job description of being a comedian until my first USO tour to Iraq back in the early days. I learned so much about the important work they do and how important it is to make them laugh, and feel appreciated. A little goes a long way and I want to do my part. I am honored to be out with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff this holiday spreading cheers to those downrange, it really means a lot to me on a personal level."

Attributed to Robert Irvine:

"I've served military leaders and on warships, and to me it has always been about giving back. Whether I am cooking for troops or volunteering on entertainment tours throughout the year, working with the USO is a really big part of my life. It is something very humbling. Much like my last USO tour just two weeks ago, General Dunford's USO holiday tour has been inspiring."

Attributed to Gail Kim:

"In talking with Robert and hearing his stories, I knew what to expect but nothing could prepare me for the feeling I have in being on the ground accompanying General Dunford and visiting with our brave men and women on the front lines this Christmas. It's hard to even put into words how grateful I am for everything they do."

MULTIMEDIA:

