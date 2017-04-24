Generali Global Corporate & Commercial Expands U.S. Operations and Bolsters Executive Team

Company opens Midwest and Western offices and makes three key executive appointments

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Generali Global Corporate & Commercial ("GC&C" or "the Company"), a leading provider of multinational property, casualty, and specialty insurance -- and part of the global Generali Group -- today announced that its United States branch has opened both Midwest and Western offices, in Chicago and San Francisco respectively, as part of its continued U.S. market growth strategy. The Company also disclosed today that it has hired three key executives in the U.S.; Jennifer Winters, VP Foreign Casualty in the New York headquarters, Peter Ignell, VP Property and Construction in the Chicago office and Ana Raducan, VP Foreign Casualty in the San Francisco office.

In two years of U.S. operations, GC&C has experienced significant growth having substantially expanded the scope of multinational products and services offered in both property and casualty, as well as launching a construction insurance practice. The Company's U.S. expansion furthers GC&C's strategic plan to expand its suite of offerings and provide greater service to its growing list of corporate and commercial clients.

Bill Skapof, Head of GC&C U.S.A. commented on today's news, "Our Westward expansion marks an important milestone as we continue to execute on our strategy to bring our global products and resources to the North American market. It also sends a clear signal of GC&C's commitment to the U.S. market and our ever-growing client base. We are thrilled to add these three seasoned underwriters to our business, and look forward to the ongoing growth of our U.S. operations."

Jennifer Winters joins the Company as Vice President of Foreign Casualty specializing in underwriting primary multinational casualty and package insurance programs for U.S.-based multinational clients. She has over 13 years of casualty underwriting experience, and prior to joining Generali held multinational and domestic casualty underwriting roles with XL Catlin, AIG and Crum & Forster.

In his new role as VP Property and Construction, Peter Ignell will leverage his 25 years of experience in the insurance industry to manage a broad range of global property exposures for Generali's U.S.-based customers. Prior to GC&C U.S.A., he served as Regional Property Director for the Midwest, Commercial Markets at Zurich Insurance Group. Earlier in his career, he held senior property insurance management positions at several leading insurance companies including AIG.

As Vice President of Foreign Casualty, Ana Raducan will utilize her significant expertise in advising clients and partners on best-in-class international insurance solutions and compliance with international regulations. Prior to joining Generali, she led the International Property & Casualty Practice as Vice President at ABD Insurance & Financial Services, and earlier in her ten-year career held senior underwriting positions at Chubb.

Skapof continued, "Our team is committed to executing our strategic plan and to unparalleled client service by providing value beyond the policy. As we establish a Generali presence in new regions, we continue to enhance our products and services designed for U.S.-based multinationals. We remain steadfast in our support of the corporate and commercial community through our proprietary global tools and the deep-rooted expertise of our team."

Globally, Generali Corporate and Commercial provides a full range of property, casualty and specialty protection lines to enterprise clients and their brokers. GC&C writes millions of dollars in multinational programs around the world, providing regulatory and legal compliance and coverage for their clients. Drawing on the significant resources of Generali Group -- one of the 50 largest companies in the world with nearly EUR 480 billion of assets under management -- and through their experienced and locally empowered team, GC&C U.S.A. delivers flexible and responsive, bespoke risk management solutions to U.S.-based multinational corporations.

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial

Generali Global Corporate & Commercial offers property and casualty, construction, marine, aviation, financial lines, and loss control solutions to multinational organizations operating around the world. The Company's strong international team provides corporate and commercial clients with industry-leading risk management solutions and services. GC&C's proprietary global network has policy issuance capability in 150+ countries and has eight main offices in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. The Company's worldwide operations are backed by a Central Team in Milan that is fully dedicated to supporting its global network, brokers and customers.

The Generali Group

Generali is an independent, Italian Group, with a strong international presence. Established in 1831, it is among the world's leading insurers and it is present in over 60 countries with total premium income exceeding EUR 70 billion in 2016. With over 74,000 employees in the world, and 55 million clients, the Group has a leading position in Western Europe and an increasingly significant presence in the markets of Central and Eastern Europe and in Asia. In 2017 Generali Group was included among the most sustainable companies in the world by the Corporate Knights ranking.