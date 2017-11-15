Generation NEXT Franchise Brands Announces Reis & Irvy's Franchising Approval in California

Robotic frozen yogurt concept expands U.S. footprint by opening West Coast territories for franchising opportunities

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. ( OTCQB : VEND) has announced that its flagship franchise concept Reis & Irvy's has now been approved for franchising within California. The California approval marks the continued expansion of an aggressive effort to introduce and launch the revolutionary Froyo Robots throughout the United States and open franchise opportunities for qualified entrepreneurs within key markets across the country.

Launched in April of 2016, Reis & Irvy's, the world's first robotic frozen yogurt vending machine set out to establish a firm foothold across the United States securing franchising approvals in key registration states such as New York, Washington, Illinois, Virginia, and Minnesota. As a major market within the U.S., the San Diego-based franchisor has been working diligently to open the California market for approval for some time and will now be working with qualified franchisees to place the "Froyo Robots" throughout the state. To date, Reis & Irvy's showcases a U.S. franchise network of just under 200, representing over 850 robots across the country. Additionally, the concept has also recently been expanded in to Canada, Israel and Oman via licensing agreements, introducing the patented technology to an international audience.

"We have over 4,500 names within our database of individuals who have been eagerly anticipating California to approve us as a franchisor. I am happy to say that we can now finally begin to contact these prospective franchisees, invite them to our San Diego headquarters to see the robot in action, taste the many frozen treats now available and meet our incredibly passionate team," said TJ Rogers, Director of Franchising for Reis & Irvy's. "Given the population of over 39 million people in California and the fact that prospective franchisees can visit our offices in their own back yard, we believe we can substantially increase demand for our product. Suffice it to say that this is a very exciting time for us."

Prospective franchisees within the newly-approved California market should be pleased as well. The Reis & Irvy's corporate team is dedicated to providing a franchise model which promotes the highest level of opportunity for its brand ambassadors. Focused on turn-key solutions for new and existing franchisees, the company provides a wealth of resources, tools and standards which help pave the way for successful placement, operation, support and management within the marketplace. With each Reis & Irvy's franchise across the country comes a fully-supported corporate effort focused on location procurement, national marketing, training and support for the life of the franchise.

For more information on the revolutionary Froyo Robots or to learn more about how you can own your own Reis & Irvy's Froyo Robot franchise, visit the Reis & Irvy's website at reisandirvys.com. To learn more about how you can attend a Reis & Irvy's Discovery Day, please email info@reisandirvys.com. To learn more about Generation NEXT Franchise Brands or their family of brands, please visit www.gennextbrands.com or call toll free 888-902-7558.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. It is for information purposes only. No Reis & Irvy's franchises will be sold to any resident of any state until the offering has been exempted from the requirements of, or duly registered in and declared effective by, such state and the required FDD (if any) has been delivered to the prospective franchisee before the sale in compliance with applicable law. Currently, the following states in the United States regulate the offer and sale of franchises: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. If you reside in one of these states, or even if you reside elsewhere, you may have certain rights under applicable franchise laws or regulations.

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is parent company to Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market's leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise, Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world's first robotic frozen yogurt vending robot, 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen yogurt robot brand and Generation NEXT Vending Robots, our newly established owner/operator model. The Company has sold over 600 franchises throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our future financial performance, including statements regarding our ability to increase the demand for our product now that we may sell franchises in California and our ability to timely launch delivery of our Froyo Robots. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "propose," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "estimates," variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are set forth in our fillings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2017, our Quarterly Reports, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.