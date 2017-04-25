Generation NEXT Franchise Brands Announces Reis & Irvy's Froyo Robots to Feature Flavor Burst System

Revolutionary Robotic Frozen Yogurt Vending Machine Will Feature Syrup Injection System, Delivering Multiple Flavor Options for Customers

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Generation NEXT Franchise Brands ( OTCQB : VEND) announced today that through development and partnership with Indiana-based Flavor Burst, the franchisors flagship concept Reis & Irvy's will feature the addition of a Flavor Burst syrup injection system. The integration of the system into the robotic frozen yogurt vending machines will allow all units to offer multiple flavors to customers at all locations.

The joint effort between the two companies will result in all Reis & Irvy's Froyo Robots showcasing multiple new flavors in addition to a twist option. Operators will now have access to a syrup injection system that will offer a selection of twelve Flavor Burst syrups to choose from and as a result, offer customers four Flavor Burst flavors in addition to vanilla frozen yogurt and a secondary barrel that can be utilized for another core flavor, or the addition of healthy options or promotional flavors. Once a customer chooses their flavor, it is automatically blended with the Reis & Irvy's core vanilla frozen yogurt to create a delicious and creamy frozen treat. This customization will open the door to customer favorites such as Birthday Cake, Blue Raspberry, Cotton Candy and Pistachio.

Nik Wright, Vice President of Operations for Generation NEXT stressed the excitement of the union and its big picture opportunity for growth in the future. "We are thrilled that after months of deliberation, we have finalized, by way of innovative engineering, a brilliant system for our robots to dispense multiple flavors," says Wright. "Our units will now have the ability to provide consumers with multiple flavor options, both traditional and healthy-lifestyle offerings and open up doors to countless potential locations and consumer audiences."

Tom Gerber, President of Flavor Burst expressed excitement for the union as well. "Flavor Burst Company is excited to be partnering with Reis & Irvy's in bringing cutting edge technology and flavor choices to the self-serve frozen dessert industry," said Gerber. "We look forward to changing the landscape of on-demand frozen yogurt together."

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is parent company to Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market's leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise, Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world's first robotic frozen yogurt vending kiosk and 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen yogurt kiosk brand. The Company hosts over 390 active franchisees throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements

