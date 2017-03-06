Generation NEXT Franchise Brands Launches New R&D Subsidiary to Expand Robotic Vending Portfolio

Newly formed Generation NEXT Vending Robots Inc. will be focused on the development and expansion of robotic vending concepts utilizing newly-secured patented technology

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - Generation NEXT Franchise Brands ( OTCQB : VEND) has announced that it has launched Generation NEXT Vending Robots Inc., an internal subsidiary whose purpose will be the creation, development and manufacturing of new robotic vending concepts that will utilize the many features from recently acquired design and utility patents.

With the overwhelming interest and growth of Reis & Irvy's (www.reisandirvys.com), a fully-automated robotic frozen yogurt vending machine franchise, Generation NEXT decided to increase its focus towards other products that could utilize the patents it owns that not only cater to frozen confectionary but also, and broadly, to "food and beverage." Generation NEXT Vending Robots Inc., will be solely focused on the creation, development and manufacturing of a new range of robotic vending machines.

With the addition of the recently acquired patents, the company's portfolio now includes utility and design patents that relate to robotic vending technology. US Patent No. 7,896,038 covers a frozen confectionary vending machine and a method for vending frozen confectionary products. In addition, US Patent No. 8,989,893 covers a vending machine for assembling and delivering food and drink products. Design patents US D643,861 and US D647,926 cover a kiosk and vending machine for assembly of frozen confectionary products. In addition, the secured patents also include pending U.S. and international utility and design applications that relate to confectionary, entertainment and foodstuff dispensing stations.

With these patents now exclusively held by Generation NEXT Vending Robots Inc., the company is looking to provide ground-breaking, never seen before robotic vending solutions that will showcase an assortment of technologies specifically aimed to change the future of food and beverage automation.

"With the ownership of these patents, Generation NEXT Franchise Brands and more specifically our newly-formed Generation NEXT Vending Robots Inc., is poised to change the landscape of robotic vending technology," said Nick Yates, the company's Chairman and Founder. "Our goal is to identify food and beverage consumables, like we have already with frozen yogurt and ice cream, that can be delivered using our patented robot vending technologies. Our objective is to identify consumables that are subject to brick and mortar infrastructure that we feel need a little disruption."

While the company is embracing its growing role in changing the future landscape of robotic vending, Generation NEXT also recognizes that they cannot tackle (nor develop) every niche opportunity within the growing market. With that realization, the company will also be exploring unique licensing opportunities with other companies who wish to take advantage of the broad scope of the Patents owned. This approach will allow the company to keep its finger on the pulse of all robotic vending applications that revolve around frozen confectionary, food and beverages.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands is parent company to Fresh Healthy Vending LLC, the market's leading healthy-choice vending machine franchise, Reis and Irvy's, Inc., the world's first robotic frozen yogurt vending kiosk, 19 Degrees, a corporate-focused frozen yogurt kiosk brand and Generation NEXT Vending Robots, our newly established owner/operator model. The Company hosts over 350 active franchisees throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, and continually looks to partner with like-minded entrepreneurs who share its vision.

