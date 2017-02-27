Genesis Announces Strategic Advisor and Engages O&M Partners

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - Genesis Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GIS) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Éric Lemieux, MSc, PGeo. as a strategic advisor to the company.

Éric Lemieux is a professional geologist and mining analyst based in Québec, Canada. Most recently, Éric was a consulting technical advisor with PearTree Securities Inc. of Toronto, a leading provider of flow-through share donation financing services in Canada.

Previously he was with Laurentian Bank Securities in Montreal, as a sell-side mining analyst. His coverage included gold, base-metal, diamond and uranium exploration and development issuers as well as unconventional shale oil and gas plays in the Province of Québec.

He also acted as an independent consultant to the Québec and New Brunswick Securities Commissions where he was responsible for NI 43-101 compliance. In the 1990's, Éric was a geologist-analyst with the Montreal Exchange and managed previously exploration projects for Cambior, Noranda and SOQUEM.

Éric holds two Master's degrees, one in Mineral Economics from the Colorado School of Mines and in another in Metamorphic-Structural Geology from Laval University in Quebec City.

The Company has also engaged O&M Partners LLC to assist in non-deal institutional marketing. The New York firm maintains strong relationships with accredited investors and money managers across 22 cities in the United States.

Marketing will include group town hall conference calls and follow-up road shows. The Company will pay a total of $18,000 (U.S.) to O&M over a six-month term. 100,000 stock options have been granted to O&M subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Genesis also announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 375,000 stock options to employees and consultants of the Company including O&M Partners. Each stock option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of CAD $0.20 cents per common share for a period of five years from the grant date.

Genesis has completed the acquisition of the Hygrade property from Les Ressources Tectonic Inc and has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. The property is located within the boundaries of the company's Chevrier project near Chibougamau, Que.

