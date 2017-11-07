Genesis HealthCare to Release Third Quarter 2017 Results on Wednesday, November 8, 2017

KENNETT SQUARE, PA--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Genesis HealthCare ( NYSE : GEN), one of the nation's largest providers of post-acute care, today announced that it expects to release its third quarter ended September 30, 2017 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. A conference call and webcast will follow on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (855) 849-2198. Alternatively, interested parties may access the call in listen-only mode at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations. A replay of the conference call will also be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.