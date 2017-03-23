Genesis Metals Identifies New Gold Targets at Chevrier

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Genesis Metals Corp (TSX VENTURE: GIS) ("Genesis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of a property-scale compilation of all data for the Chevrier Property (the "Project" of "Property") near Chibougamau, Quebec.

The compilation was completed by Geologica Inc of Val d'Or, Quebec and focused on the synthesis of available geological, geochemical, geophysical and structural data generated from all previous exploration work on the Property. This information was supplemented by data obtained from Quebec Government assessment files and geological reports. The results of the compilation are presented in the attached figure (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Eight target areas were identified by the Company to be of high priority

In the northeastern part of the Property, the East Zone, into which 69 drill holes were completed by Falconbridge Copper during the period 1985 - 1988 is flagged

Five priority targets cover known gold showings in outcrop or exposed in trenches and in each case, little if any follow up work has been reported. These targets will require additional work to prepare them for further testing by drilling.

The other two priority targets encompass the Main and South Zone

Future Plans

The Company is currently planning to drill these target areas during the coming summer. Further refinement of targets will be required in each of the eight areas and the Company will undertake mapping, prospecting and sampling in the upcoming spring field season. This work will also be supplemented by the results from the geological modelling that is underway for each of the Main, South and East Zones. The Company expects to commence field work in April.

Mr. Andre Liboiron, P. Geo, Exploration Manager for the Company and the Qualified Person as defined within National Instrument 43-101 for the Chevrier Project, has reviewed the contents of this news release.

About Genesis Metals

The Company is focused on advancing the Chevrier Gold Project located 35 km southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec. The Project is located along the Fancamp Deformation Zone, 15 km northeast of the high-grade Monster Lake gold discovery and 15 km northwest of the past producing Joe Mann gold mine.

Genesis also owns 100% of the 203 km2 October Gold project located in the southern Swayze greenstone belt in Benton Township, Ontario. This project is located 35 km northwest of IAMGold's Cote Lake deposit and 50km southeast of Goldcorp's Borden gold deposit.

