GeniCan Launches First-of-Its-Kind Smart Garbage Can Device at CES 2017, Helping Families Save Money and Time

The hands-free device pairs with Amazon to take the headache out of ordering common household items

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - GeniCan, an innovative newcomer in the smart home, announces the launch of its revolutionary eponymous product which addresses a simple, yet universal problem: forgetfulness as it relates to grocery shopping. The Wi-Fi enabled smart device attaches to most garbage cans and recycling bins to easily automate the process of creating and updating a grocery list. Through a partnership with Amazon's Dash Replenishment Service, GeniCan can also automatically order popular items, like diapers, paper towels, and snacks, once they are thrown away or recycled.

When a user runs out of a product, he or she can scan the item before throwing it away to quickly add it to a grocery list. Items without a bar code can also be effortlessly added by holding the item in front of GeniCan for a couple seconds and using voice recognition technology to instruct the device. GeniCan leverages sensors to detect and scan items, which are then added to the app through a connection to the home's Wi-Fi. To avoid accidentally adding products, GeniCan is calibrated to only add items that have been intentionally scanned or added via voice recognition. If an item is simply tossed into the garbage can, it will not be added to the list.

Solving a pervasive problem, GeniCan ensures users have their grocery list with them anytime they head to the store, and makes it easy for the entire family to participate in generating and updating the list. The accompanying GeniCan app stores the grocery list, which can be shared across devices, so the entire family can view it anytime, anywhere. The list can also be manually updated within the app, which includes a bar code scanner and the same voice recognition technology as the device itself.

"I was on a work conference call when my wife called and asked me to text her a photo of the grocery list. How often do we go to the store without a list and end up buying things we don't need, or worse, forgetting to buy essentials?" said GeniCan co-founder and inventor Rob Griffin. "I knew there had to be a better way than scribbling on a piece of paper, or using an app that you never update and can't share with the family. That's why I invented GeniCan."

GeniCan is completely hands-free, allowing users to update the grocery list the moment they are thinking about what they need, even if their hands are dirty or full. The device is Powered by Duracell and ships with four Duracell AA batteries that will last a year between replacements. It is compatible with all major platforms, including Apple and Android, with future plans to include Windows phones.

"We're thrilled to offer a solution to a pain point most families and households are confronted with," said Dave Pestka, co-founder. "In addition to saving users time, GeniCan has the added benefit of saving them money, since shopping with a list and sticking to it is proven to help save money at the store while reducing the number of trips. Our partnership with Amazon also provides an alternative option for time-crunched families, allowing them to have essentials delivered and skip the trip to the store altogether."

GeniCan is now available for preorder, and will be available for demos at CES 2017. If you're interested in a demo, please contact the press contact below, or visit the booth in Eureka Park Marketplace in Tech West in the Sands Convention Center, Hall G, booth number 51848. To learn more about GeniCan, visit GeniCan.com.

About GeniCan: GeniCan is a smart device that creates your grocery list easily and automatically by turning any garbage can or recycling bin into a smart one. Founded by Rob Griffin and Dave Pestka in 2015, GeniCan offers a simple solution to the problem of forgetfulness as it relates to creating, updating and remembering the grocery list. By scanning items or using voice recognition to add products as they are thrown away, the entire family always has access to a complete and up-to-date grocery list.