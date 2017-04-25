Genius Brands International Closes Broadcast License Deal With Nickelodeon for New Animated Preschool Series, Rainbow Rangers

Award-winning Production Team Creating Spirited Characters and Action-Packed Storylines Rooted in Themes of Empowerment, Diversity, Friendship and Sustainability

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Genius Brands International, Inc. "Genius Brands" ( NASDAQ : GNUS), a leading media company that creates, produces and licenses children's multimedia entertainment content and products for global broadcast, digital and retail distribution, has licensed exclusive U.S. and Caribbean Basin broadcast rights for season one of its new CGI-animated production, Rainbow Rangers, to the No. 1 rated kids' network, Nickelodeon. Currently in development (52 x 11' episodes), the mission-based action adventure series is expected to air on Nickelodeon's preschool channel, Nick Jr. The deal follows Genius Brands' recent announcement of the appointment of Mattel Inc.'s Fisher-Price Toys as Global Master Toy Partner for the brand, further demonstrating the high level of confidence that the property is well positioned for breakout success in the global market.

Rainbow Rangers, which is expected to air on Nickelodeon's preschool channel Nick Jr., boasts a unique and highly-accomplished team of creators from the animated motion picture world, including Rob Minkoff (Disney's The Lion King director), Shane Morris (Disney's Frozen co-writer), Tim Mansfield and New York Times Bestselling author and Emmy-nominated writer Elise Allen (Dinosaur Train, Lion Guard, Barbie specials) who is serving as head writer and co-creator. Genius Brands' Chairman and CEO and multiple Emmy-winning producer of more than 5,000 episodes of children's programming, Andy Heyward, serves as executive producer, with legendary Disney alum Ruben Aquino creating key designs. Aquino is responsible for the design and animation of many of Disney's most iconic characters from award-winning films including "The Lion King," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid," "Mulan" and "Frozen."

"We've assembled an unprecedented team of creative talent to bring Rainbow Rangers to life and are committed to selecting partners of the same caliber that have a shared passion for the brand," said Heyward. "Nickelodeon has introduced so many of the most beloved and exciting characters to kids and families across the globe."

Rainbow Rangers is an empowering, exciting, behind-the-curtain peek at the real lives of superheroes -- Earth's First Responders. The series seamlessly blends fantasy and action-adventure with relatable, accessible stories about friendship and saving the environment. The Rainbow Rangers -- seven girls, each a different color of the rainbow, each with her own wildly unique personality and powers -- band together to save the day whenever there's trouble for the people, animals or natural wonders of the Earth. Every storyline is designed to show viewers the importance of working together and that actions both big and small can make the world a better place.

As a flagship property for Genius Brands in its strategy to build global properties, the new animated series has received strong interest from broadcast and licensing partners since its debut at MIPJunior in Cannes last October. Fisher-Price, the world leader in the preschool category, will lead the licensing and merchandising program with a broad range of preschool products in the toy category.

"Rainbow Rangers is an exciting content series that we believe will strike a relevant cord with its mission-based adventures and message of empowerment for preschool girls," said Susie Lecker, EVP & Chief Brand Officer, Mattel's Toy Box. "Bringing Rainbow Rangers to life through engaging product allows us to address the opportunity in the preschool toy aisle for a girl-targeted, heroic, action-focused line. We're looking forward to the continued collaboration with Genius Brands and the incredible pedigree of talent behind the development of the series, to realize the full potential of a compelling toy line."

Genius Brands is actively developing its global merchandising, licensing and retail program across all key categories to coincide with the series launch.

"Combining Genius Brands' unique business model and expertise in creating highly engaging cross-platform content with Nickelodeon and Mattel's pedigree and industry-leading position in the global market gives Rainbow Rangers the fuel it needs to lead in the preschool space," said Stone Newman, President of Global Consumer Products, Worldwide Content Sales & Marketing. "Our partnerships can be seen as indicators of the growth potential for this property and its ability to generate significant revenue streams across multiple categories."

About Genius Brands International

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Genius Brands International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GNUS) is a leading global media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. Led by award-winning creators and producers, Genius Brands distributes its content worldwide in all formats, as well as a broad range of consumer products based on its characters. In the children's media sector, its portfolio features "content with a purpose" for toddlers to tweens, which provides enrichment as well as entertainment, including new preschool property Rainbow Rangers; tween music-driven brand SpacePOP; preschool property debuting on Netflix Llama Llama; award-winning Baby Genius, re-launched with new entertainment and over 40 new products; adventure comedy Thomas Edison's Secret Lab®, available on Netflix, public broadcast stations and Genius Brands' Kid Genius channel on Comcast's Xfinity on Demand; Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, created with and starring iconic investor Warren Buffett. The Company is also co-producing an all-new adult animated series, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment and The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, under Genius Brands' wholly owned subsidiary, A Squared Entertainment, the company represents third-party properties, including From Frank, a humor greeting card and product line, and Celessence Technologies, the world's leading micro encapsulation company, across a broad range of categories in territories around the world. For additional information please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, under the heading "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to risk factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/24/11G136818/Images/Rainbow_Rangers_new-a10ec46688f994149828a0b35eb9bed0.jpeg