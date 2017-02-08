Genius Brands International Hosts Call to Discuss New Business Developments

Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 9th at 10:30am ET

BEVERLY HILLS, CA--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Genius Brands International, Inc. "Genius Brands" ( NASDAQ : GNUS), announced today that its Chairman & CEO, Andy Heyward will host a conference call to discuss the Company's new business developments on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 10:30am ET.

Conference Call Information:

When: Thursday, February 9, 2017, 10:30am ET

Dial-in: 877-407-8291 or 201-689-8345

Conference ID: Genius Brands Call to Discuss New Business Developments

Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register. A replay of the conference call will be made available shortly after the call and may be accessed for up to two weeks following the call. To access the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415. Conference ID: 13654985.

About Genius Brands International

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Genius Brands International, Inc. ( NASDAQ : GNUS) is a publicly traded global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia content for children. Led by award-winning creators and producers, the Company distributes its content worldwide in all formats, as well as a broad range of consumer products based on its characters. In the children's media sector, Genius Brands' portfolio features "content with a purpose" for toddlers to tweens, which provides enrichment as well as entertainment, including new preschool property Rainbow Rangers; tween music-driven brand SpacePOP; preschool property to debut on Netflix Llama Llama; award-winning Baby Genius, re-launched with new entertainment and over 40 new products; adventure comedy Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, available on Netflix, public broadcast stations and the Kid Genius Cartoon Channel; Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, created with and starring iconic investor Warren Buffett. The Company is also co-producing an all-new adult animated series, Stan Lee's Cosmic Crusaders, with Stan Lee's Pow! Entertainment and The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, under Genius Brands' wholly owned subsidiary, A Squared Entertainment, the Company represents third-party properties, including From Frank, a humor greeting card and product line, and Celessence Technologies, the world's leading micro encapsulation company, across a broad range of categories in territories around the world. For additional information please visit www.gnusbrands.com.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

