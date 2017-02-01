Genius Project is Ranked as a PPM Category Leader by GetApp

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Genius Project by Cerri.com AG was recently ranked by GetApp as a PPM Category Leader for this year's 1st quarter.

GetApp runs a quarterly ranking each year, to showcase the top 25 PPM cloud based apps. The rankings are based on five unique factors: data security, user reviews, integrations, media and mobile.

This scoring system ensures that the ranking is completely independent of any commercial relationship that GetApp has with software vendors.

Starting in Q1 2017, GetApp added additional components to its scoring methodology to provide even more valuable data to the ranking.

"Genius Project placed 12th in this quarter's Category Leader ranking for PPM, having ranked in the top 25 on GetApp for the 4th consecutive quarter. An impressive score of 16 for security contributed to its overall score of 50, securing its spot as a mainstay in GetApp's rankings." Suzie Blaszkiewicz, PPM Researcher at GetApp.

Genius Project Enterprise Project Management software has been an established player in the market for the last 20 years, providing companies with first-class project management capabilities, best practices and expertise. The PM software is used worldwide by market leaders and has received numerous accolades in the recent years.

For more information, visit Genius Project's website.