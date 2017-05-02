News Room

Genius Project Releases Free Beginner's Guide to Project Scheduling

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - In an effort to offer valuable content geared towards project management, Genius Project by Cerri.com has recently released a free Beginner's Guide to Project Scheduling.

This guide is chock full of content and resources to answer all beginners' questions related to project scheduling. It starts off with the basics of putting together a project schedule:
Developing your project scope

  • Determining the sequence of activities
  • Grouping tasks into phases
  • Mapping dependencies
  • Outlining your critical path
  • Defining project milestones
  • Planning human resources
  • Selecting your project start and end date

Then moves onto the most common scheduling techniques, such as task lists, Gantt charts and Calendars.

Not only does the Guide provide the basics of project scheduling, but also, the best resources like Top 10 Wikipedia links, Top 10 Industry Blogs, Top 10 Industry Experts to Follow, Top 5 Social Groups, Top 2 Associations, Top 10 Schools & Certifications, Top 5 Project Scheduling Software and Top 5 Annual PM Events.

For more information, visit Genius Project's Beginner's Guide to Project Scheduling.

