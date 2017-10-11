Genius Properties Announces Filing of Technical Report on its Sakami Property

ST-SAUVEUR, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 11, 2017) - Genius Properties Ltd. ("Genius" or the "Corporation") (CSE:GNI)(CSE:GNI.CN)(CNSX:GNI) is pleased to announce that is has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report for its Sakami Property located in James Bay.

The NI 43-101 report was independently prepared by Michel Boily, PhD, geo of Montreal, Quebec. The report summarizes the geological setting and mineralization and previous exploration activities carried out by the previous owner.

The technical report entitled "The Sakami Property, La Grande Subprovince, James Bay Territory, Quebec, NTS 33F07, 08, 09, 10" dated April 30, 2017 was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral projects" and can be found under the profile of the Corporation profile on www.SEDAR.com.

Dr. Michel Boily P.Geo, is the qualified person under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this document.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Genius Properties

Genius Properties Ltd. targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make discoveries of new world-class deposits. Genius is actively seeking to enter into various types of agreements with respect to its properties. Management is currently evaluating other opportunities for growth from its diversified portfolio of mineral properties in order to increase shareholder value in the short term.