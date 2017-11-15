Genius Properties to Conduct Heliborne Magnetic and Electromagnetic Survey on its Mont Cameron Graphite Property

ST-SAUVEUR, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Nov. 15, 2017) - Genius Properties Ltd. ("Genius" or the "Corporation") (CSE:GNI)(CSE:GNI.CN)(CNSX:GNI) wishes to announce the hiring of Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. "Prospectair" of Gatineau to conduct a heliborne high-resolution magnetic (MAG) and time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey on the Mont Cameron Graphite Deposit. The crew will be on site tomorrow. The graphite mineralization is conveniently located 25 kilometers west of Sydney, Nova Scotia and is contained within 7 licenses (82 claims covering 13.3 km2).

Guy Goulet, President & CEO of Genius declares: "We look forward to initiate this work on our Cameron Graphite Property. The MAG-TDEM airborne survey will help establish key priority targets and expand our knowledge on the property, which should allow the Corporation to advance the project rapidly. Shallow graphite-rich bodies at and near surface are extremely conductive and their location, thickness and geometry can be identified using such surveying technology."

The Cameron Property mineralization is composed of flake graphite in marble rocks forming the George River Formation and has been identified along strike for approximately 12 km. Graphite-bearing zones up to 1.5 km wide and interpreted to be up to 300 m deep were discovered. Mt. Cameron has carried out prospecting, drilling and geophysics on the Property; all indicating extensive mineralized zones. Preliminary mineral processing studies have been carried out by Dr. Ian Flint, former Director of the Minerals Engineering Center at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Electromagnetic surveys have long been recognized as the most effective geophysical tools for identifying areas with graphitic mineralization. Prospectair is a reliable company established in 2002 and specialized in airborne geophysical surveys. It has been the surveyor of choice for a number of exploration companies involved in the graphite sector, such as Northern Graphite, Alabama Graphite, Focus Graphite, Nouveau Monde Graphite and several others.

Dr. Michel Boily P.Geo, is the qualified person under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this document.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Genius Properties

Genius is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing projects with some of the world's most critical metals and minerals.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Corporation's control. These factors include: general market and industry conditions, risks related to continuous operations and to commercialization of new technologies and other risks disclosed in the Corporation's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Corporation's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.