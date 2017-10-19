Genius Properties Files a NI43-101 Technical Report for its Roblin Property

ST-SAUVEUR, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Oct. 19, 2017) - Genius Properties Ltd. ("Genius" or the "Corporation") (CSE:GNI)(CSE:GNI.CN)(CNSX:GNI) is pleased to announce that is has filed on SEDAR a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report for its Roblin Property located in Northern Labrador.

The NI 43-101 report was independently prepared by Michel Boily, PhD, geo of Montreal, Quebec. The report summarizes the geological setting and mineralization.

The technical report entitled " The Robelin Property, Northern Labrador Through, Kativik, Koksoak River, Québec, NTS 24F12 and 13" dated May 30, 2017 was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral projects" and can be found under the profile of the Corporation profile on www.SEDAR.com.

Dr. Michel Boily P.Geo, is the qualified person under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this document.

About Genius Properties

Genius is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing projects with some of the world's most critical metals and minerals.