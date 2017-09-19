Genius Solutions on target for aggressive growth plan

Quebec software company realizing opportunities as manufacturing updates and rebounds

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 19, 2017) - Genius Solutions announced today that its 10-year plan for 25-percent annual growth is on track at the 3-year mark, as it expands its offices, updates its product and penetrates further into the ROC and US markets, just as manufacturing across North America is showing strength.

"We're on the ball, and continuing to push during these exciting times for manufacturing," said Jean Magny, President. "The past three years have been very encouraging. And given the sustainable rebound in manufacturing, the modern requirements placed on custom manufacturers, and what we offer as solutions to these businesses, we have no reason to expect things to go anywhere but up from here."

Genius offers specialized enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions for small- and mid-sized manufacturers handling custom orders. ERP solutions provide an integrated management platform based on digital technologies, providing greater efficiency, oversight and growth capabilities for business of all sizes and scopes.

New hiring as office expands

Genius's Quebec offices will move at the beginning of 2018 to a new facility offering three times the current square footage. The company is investing heavily to turn the new environs into a space for innovation befitting a prominent IT employer in the region.

"At the pace we're moving, we are looking for the top experts in IT and consulting for manufacturers to help us achieve our goals," said Dominic Vezina, VP of Operations. "We will work on setting new standards for our ERP, allowing more mobility, facilitating implementation for customers, and in the mid-term, opening up different markets."

Genius Solutions, which first started as an industrial engineering consultancy firm in 1989, has grown to a company of more than 80 employees with its own suite of software solutions, all built, maintained and implemented in-house by a team of specialized experts. Genius will be hiring an additional 50 employees, mainly in the Quebec-City region, in the coming two years, bringing the total to over 130.

North American manufacturing grows; ERP software updates operations

After declines since the mid-70s, manufacturing has begun to show modest growth in the US and Canada the last few years, and is forecast to outpace the general economy in the coming years. One of the main reasons is an increase in productivity, where software has had a major role. Manufacturing is projected to grow 3.0 percent in 2017, and 2.8 percent in 2018 in the US. While in Canada, growth showed two-year highs at the beginning of the year.

"Our company is very well positioned to pursue growth as smaller manufacturers realize the advantages of ERP," said Magny. "We are catering to a market that has been underserved by large competitors. Many ERPs tried to be everything for everyone, but also required third-party products to bridge gaps. This increased the price, added complexity to the implementation process and made support very difficult. Our complete solution provides a great fit for custom manufacturers and project-based manufacturers, and the support we can provide is complete and calibrated."

8 million dollar investment

Laying the foundation for the company's long term growth strategy is an 8-million-dollar investment. "In software, like manufacturing, you continuously update," said Vezina. "The upcoming release will be faster, more portable and easier to use. It will go beyond to serve the specific needs of custom manufacturers across the verticals we concentrate on."

The investment will also go towards further expansion into the US and ROC markets.

Quebec SME of the Year Finalist

The Quebec Technology Association (AQT) has nominated Genius Solutions for their SME of the year award, an honour given to Quebec technology companies realizing commercial success. Alongside eight other tech companies from the province, Genius Solutions will find out who will take home the prestigious award in October.

About Genius Solutions

Genius Solutions offers a complete ERP solution and services for manufacturers looking to optimize production, reduce costs and establish new performance standards. With an expanding salesforce and highly competitive product offerings, the Québec company that was built by engineers, for engineers is looking forward to its next 25 years in operation.