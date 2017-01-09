KING OF PRUSSIA, PA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - In 2016, more Americans underwent genetic testing performed by Genomind (www.genomind.com) to help guide treatment of mental illness than in any previous year; over 83,000 patients have now received results from the company's Genecept Assay® to date. Genecept is designed to help clinicians optimize treatment decisions for their patients with mental illness.

Genomind led the pharmacogenetics field in the past 12 months as it achieved several major milestones as a company, employer and provider of this effective tool to help guide mental health treatment. Some major 2016 achievements included:

The Genomind Mental Health Poll™ was conducted for the first time and found that a mere 7 percent of Americans thought the country currently does a good job at dealing with mental illness, while 45 percent felt we do a poor job, a percentage that is more than twice as high as the responses for how the U.S. deals with cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

Dr. Phil, the nationally syndicated talk show host, featured a patient struggling with a mental health issue. Dr. Phil and the patient's treating psychiatrist offered her the Genecept Assay as a potential means to help reduce the time, expense and struggle of finding the right treatment by trial and error. This TV segment resulted in a dramatic increase in phone calls, email and general interest in Genecept.

Genomind added eight more genes to its already existing test which had examined 10, making it the most comprehensive pharmacogenetic test available for psychiatry. Genomind expanded to these 18 total genes based on the critical examination of hundreds of published studies showing that variations in these genes can inform treatment decisions in psychiatry.

The company's lab became a College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited facility and Genecept became approved in every state in the U.S. and the District of Columbia.

Modern Healthcare named Genomind one of the best places to work, and Genomind was a finalist for Lehigh Valley Business of the Year; it also was included in The Philadelphia 100® for being among the 100 fastest growing companies in the region.

Genomind looks forward to another record-breaking year in 2017, and to helping even more mental health patients feel better, faster, both in the U.S. and abroad.

About Genomind

Genomind is a personalized medicine company bringing innovation to mental healthcare through genetic testing. Genomind is comprised of pioneering researchers and thought leaders in psychiatry and neurology and specializes in pharmacogenetic laboratory testing for psychiatry. Genomind is committed to partnering with clinicians to improve their patients' lives. Learn more at www.genomind.com.

About the Genecept Assay

The Genecept Assay is a genetic test designed to help clinicians optimize treatment decisions for their patients with mental illness. It identifies patient-specific genetic markers that indicate which treatments are likely to work as intended, have no effect or cause adverse effects. It is an easily administered cheek swab test that analyzes key genes that have been selected based on hundreds of studies showing that variations in these genes can inform treatment decisions. The Assay is used to guide treatment for a range of psychiatric conditions, including depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), autism, schizophrenia, chronic pain and substance abuse, and has been shown in peer-reviewed published studies to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall medical costs. Each Assay provides clinicians with an easy-to-read patient report and a complimentary psychopharmacogenomic consultation. Learn more at www.genomind.com