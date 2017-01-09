SOURCE: Genomind
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - In 2016, more Americans underwent genetic testing performed by Genomind (www.genomind.com) to help guide treatment of mental illness than in any previous year; over 83,000 patients have now received results from the company's Genecept Assay® to date. Genecept is designed to help clinicians optimize treatment decisions for their patients with mental illness.
Genomind led the pharmacogenetics field in the past 12 months as it achieved several major milestones as a company, employer and provider of this effective tool to help guide mental health treatment. Some major 2016 achievements included:
About Genomind
Genomind is a personalized medicine company bringing innovation to mental healthcare through genetic testing. Genomind is comprised of pioneering researchers and thought leaders in psychiatry and neurology and specializes in pharmacogenetic laboratory testing for psychiatry. Genomind is committed to partnering with clinicians to improve their patients' lives. Learn more at www.genomind.com.
About the Genecept Assay
The Genecept Assay is a genetic test designed to help clinicians optimize treatment decisions for their patients with mental illness. It identifies patient-specific genetic markers that indicate which treatments are likely to work as intended, have no effect or cause adverse effects. It is an easily administered cheek swab test that analyzes key genes that have been selected based on hundreds of studies showing that variations in these genes can inform treatment decisions. The Assay is used to guide treatment for a range of psychiatric conditions, including depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), autism, schizophrenia, chronic pain and substance abuse, and has been shown in peer-reviewed published studies to improve patient outcomes and reduce overall medical costs. Each Assay provides clinicians with an easy-to-read patient report and a complimentary psychopharmacogenomic consultation. Learn more at www.genomind.com
MEDIA CONTACTSKristina Habermann Vice President, Marketing and Corporate Communications Genomind 267-326-2166khabermann@genomind.comAdam Shapiro ASPR 202-427-3603Adam.Shapiro@ASPR.bz
