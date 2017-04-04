Geologix Announces Intention to Complete $3 Million Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) -

Geologix Explorations Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GIX)(FRANKFURT:GF6)(BERLIN:GF6)(MUN:GF6)(STUT:GF6) ("Geologix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Eight Capital to act as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), to offer for sale, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, units of shares and warrants of the Company ("Units") to be structured and priced in the context of the market, for total gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

The Company has granted the Agents an option to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the Units at the offering price, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and development expenditures at the Company's Tepal Gold/Copper Project, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close in early May 2017 and is subject to certain conditions including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, and will be "restricted securities" as defined under the securities law of the United States.

About Geologix Explorations Inc.

Geologix is a mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource opportunities with the potential to host profitable mining operations. The Company's primary focus is the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kiran Patankar, President and Chief Executive Officer

