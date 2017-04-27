Geologix Announces Terms of $3.0 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) -

Geologix Explorations Inc. (TSX VENTURE:GIX)(FRANKFURT:GF6)(BERLIN:GF6)(MUN:GF6)(STUT:GF6) ("Geologix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has finalized the terms of its previously announced private placement financing, led by Eight Capital on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including PI Financial Corp. and Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. (together, the "Agents"). The Agents have agreed to offer for sale units of the Company (the "Units"), on a "best efforts" private placement basis, subject to all required regulatory approvals, at a price per Unit of $0.065 (the "Offering Price"), for total gross proceeds of up to approximately $3,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Agents have the option to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the Units sold under and on the same terms as the Offering at any time until 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for exploration and development expenditures at the Company's Tepal Gold/Copper Project, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about May 18, 2017 and is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Subscribers will be subject to a statutory hold period that extends four (4) months plus one (1) day from the closing date of the Offering.

About Geologix Explorations Inc.

Geologix is a mineral exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource opportunities with the potential to host profitable mining operations. The Company's primary focus is the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico.

