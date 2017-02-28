GeoMedia Smart Client Kommunal Helps Power Solution for Assessing and Collecting Municipal Fees

Certificate of Excellence awarded to Hexagon Geospatial partner Kommunal-Consult Becker AG for their solution

NORCROSS, GA--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Hexagon Geospatial is pleased to announce that one of its partners in Germany, Kommunal-Consult Becker AG, has been awarded the "Certificate of Excellence" for implementing the first holistic GIS-based solution for the collection of municipal dues and fees as well as for the management and valuation of accounting assets. GeoMedia Smart Client Kommunal, a customized version of the off-the-shelf product GeoMedia Smart Client, was used in their solution.

In 2015, new federal rulings in Germany established that recurring road improvement assessments may be levied if it can be positively shown that the individual assessees received unique benefits from those road improvements. This provides an important revenue stream, but also places the burden of assessment and collection on the municipalities.

The award-winning solution for the City of Buseck, one of Kommunal-Consult Becker AG's customers, introduced an innovative way to standardize the process. This web-based solution includes GeoMedia Smart Client Kommunal and lets municipalities determine the actual benefits of specific road improvements that are realized by its individual users.

Each "GeoMedia Smart Client Kommunal - Wiederkehrende Strassenbeiträge" application connects to the official German cadastre data model and follows a set design and logical rules, ensuring that the workflow is accurate, consistent and repeatable. Directly from the software, the assessors can create the accounting areas, calculate the portion used by the authority, populate the spatial database, calculate the number of floors per building, calculate the assessment, and process the bulk letter communication out of the software.

"GeoMedia Smart Client Kommunal is already trusted by almost 250 municipalities in Germany, including the City of Busek," said Marcus Holler, Product Line Director of GeoMedia Smart Client for Hexagon Geospatial. "We are proud that they chose to include GeoMedia Smart Client Kommunal to help combine the power of GIS with the flexibility of web technology. It is the only web-based, commercial GIS solution portfolio in the German market that covers all aspects of spatial tasks for local authorities."

With GeoMedia Smart Client Kommunal, Hexagon Geospatial offers a unique product portfolio for German municipalities. Hexagon Geospatial provides the basis and the framework for members of the Hexagon Geospatial Developer Network to implement designated applications to manage various tasks of a municipality.

"As a Hexagon Geospatial Channel Partner, we can rely on the software of a global player in the GIS market," said Thomas Becker, founder of Kommunal-Consult Becker AG. "The stable, modern and open system architecture and products of Hexagon Geospatial, combined with our local expertise, is key for our customers to get turn-key solutions for the collection of municipal dues and fees as well as for the accounting asset valuation."

The Hexagon Geospatial Channel Partner Kommunal-Consult Becker has been in the market for more than 15 years and offers services and turn-key solutions for the double-entry accounting system (Doppik). This involves the systematic and complete recording of all business transactions of a local authority in order to obtain a clear view of municipal assets and liabilities at any time.

About Kommunal-Consult Becker AG

Kommunal-Consult Becker AG provides professional municipal Doppik solutions and services from a single source. Since 2001 Thomas Becker, founder of today's Kommunal-Consult Becker AG, and his team successfully support municipalities and municipal enterprises - from professional Doppik solutions on the technical and commercial management of municipal assets to software development and training.

Thanks to the growing market demand and the increasing demands of their customers, they continue to develop steadily. In 2008, the name changed to a GmbH. Since 2015, the headquarters of Kommunal-Consult Becker AG reside in large, prestigious premises in Pohlheim, near Gießen in the state of Hessen. As part of the strategic focus on future tasks in 2014 the conversion of the legal form into a stock corporation followed.

With a qualified team of over 25 employees, Kommunal-Consult Becker AG offers an extensive interdisciplinary expertise from the engineering know-how about business to legal expertise. They accomplish multidisciplinary, complex tasks of the municipality, such as the introduction of double-entry bookkeeping or the introduction of split wastewater charges, professional and qualified - and offer pragmatic and sustainable solutions.

