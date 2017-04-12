Georgia Skilled Nursing Care Centers Receive Praise Year after Year

LINCOLN, NE--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - NRC Health, an organization that has helped illuminate and improve moments that matter most to patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff for over 35 years, works closely with healthcare organizations to conduct resident, family, and employee satisfaction surveys throughout North America. According to a 2016 study conducted by NRC Health, 93 percent of families surveyed responded "definitely yes" or "probably yes" when asked if they would recommend Georgia Skilled Nursing Care Centers to friends/family as a place to live -- exceeding the national average of 89 percent. In addition, 89 percent of residents responded "definitely yes" or "probably yes" when asked if they would recommend the nursing centers as a place to live.

NRC Health is recognizing Georgia nursing centers for their dedication to better understanding and improving the care experiences. Georgia holds the unique distinction of having the longest-running record of regular satisfaction measurement for residents, families, and employees of nursing centers in the nation -- 14 years. Measurable improvements have been documented in virtually all of the clinical, workforce, and satisfaction indices that comprise the initiative.

"Georgia nursing centers continue to set the bar for resident experience. Their unparalleled commitment to understanding those they serve with greater clarity, immediacy, and depth is key to their ongoing success," said Rich Kortum, Director of Strategic Partnerships for NRC Health. "We are proud to partner with the GHCA and applaud their outstanding commitment to quality improvement."

"I applaud Georgia's skilled nursing care centers for their deep commitment to improving the lives of the individuals they serve, evidenced by many years of measurable advancement in resident and family satisfaction," said Tony Marshall, GHCA President & CEO. "The delivery of quality care and enhancement of resident experience will continue to be the top priority of GHCA members."

More than 95 percent of Georgia's nursing centers participate in the state's quality value-based purchasing program. Georgia utilizes satisfaction surveys and workforce data in combination with clinical outcomes results from NRC Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as the basis for determining center eligibility for quarterly quality incentives for the Medicaid program. This innovative model is often recognized by other states as a guide to developing new strategies for performance measurement.

About NRC Health

Currently recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the largest patient satisfaction measurement firms in the U.S., NRC Health ( NASDAQ : NRCIA) ( NASDAQ : NRCIB) is dedicated to representing the true voice of residents, patients, and other healthcare stakeholders. This integration of cross-continuum metrics and analytics uncovers insights for effective performance improvement, quality measurement, care transitions and many other factors that impact population health management.

About Georgia Health Care Association

Founded in 1953, the Georgia Health Care Association is a not-for-profit organization representing long-term and post-acute care providers located throughout the state of Georgia. The association is dedicated to enhancing the ability of providers to provide competent and compassionate care and advocates for quality care and services for frail, elderly and disabled Georgians. GHCA's more than 350 members serve more than 58,000 individuals annually. For more information visit: www.GHCA.info.