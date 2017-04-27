Georgia Southern University Selects Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement

Georgia Southern Athletics to implement new, integrated ticketing, fundraising and marketing services to enhance all fan and donor experiences

STATESBORO, GA and IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement announced today it has entered into a partnership with Georgia Southern University. With the new partnership, Georgia Southern University will implement Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's industry-leading ticketing, Access Management, fundraising and marketing services. They will utilize ticketing and fundraising services to enhance all fan and donor experiences.

Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement is the leading provider of ticketing, fundraising, marketing and analytics services in college athletics, powering more than 120 colleges throughout North America, including NCAA Division I Athletics.

"Georgia Southern University is excited to partner with Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement as the industry-leader in college athletics and ticketing technology," said Tom Kleinlein, Director of Athletics at Georgia Southern University. "Their services will benefit not only our organization, but our Eagles fans, as we look forward to providing the best fan and donor experience possible."

With this partnership, Georgia Southern University will upgrade its digital technology, powered by Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's Access Management. An integrated ticketing and fundraising platform powered by Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement's PAC Ticketing will efficiently sell tickets and process Eagle Athletic Foundation donations in real-time, accommodating all methods of pledge and donation payments. The fundraising platform provides staff with instant access to information, including account data, ticketing and parking information, priority points, membership levels, and more. Georgia Southern University's branded eCommerce platform provides fans, donors and students with the ability to renew tickets, reissue and transfer tickets, and manage accounts online.

In addition to ticketing and marketing services, Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement will provide Georgia Southern University with a dedicated Client Partner and eCommerce Operations Specialist as an extension of their staff to help optimize ticketing, marketing and eCommerce strategies, and implement industry best practices to help drive fan and donor engagement and increase revenue.

"We are excited to partner with an innovative athletic department in Georgia Southern University," said Kim Damron, President of Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement. "We are proud to provide tools and services connecting another world-class institution with fans and donors to enhance every experience for both the university and their supporters."

Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement also provides technology for Georgia's largest higher-education institution, University of Georgia, as well as Georgia Tech and Kennesaw State University.

About Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement

Spectra's Ticketing & Fan Engagement division is a leader in ticketing, fundraising, marketing, and analytics solutions with over 37 years of experience. Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagement enables college athletic programs, arenas, professional sports, and performing arts clients to sell more than 120 million tickets per year.

About Spectra

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management (formerly Global Spectrum), Food Services & Hospitality (formerly Ovations Food Services) and Ticketing & Fan Engagement (formerly Paciolan). Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

About Comcast Spectacor

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., Comcast Spectacor's three core businesses are the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center venue, and Spectra, the expert in hosting and entertainment through its Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Ticketing & Fan Engagement divisions. Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.