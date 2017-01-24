Geoscience BC releases survey results indicating potential for new copper, silver, and molybdenum in west-central B.C.

Results of Canada's largest airborne survey will stimulate mineral exploration in B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Geoscience BC is excited to announce that the results from its Search Phase II Project -- the largest geophysical survey conducted in Canada in 2016 -- indicate the potential for new copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits in the west-central areas of British Columbia. This valuable data will help explorers decide where to focus their mining efforts and will eventually lead to on-the-ground exploration activities that will create jobs and stimulate regional economic activity.

In 2016, three magnetometer-equipped Cessna aircraft flew over a 24,000 square kilometre region in west-central B.C., recording local magnetic variations caused by magnetic minerals in the upper region of the earth's crust. These magnetic signatures were mapped and provided data for explorers to analyze and focus their exploration efforts.

"Mineral exploration is a key driver of our provincial economy," said Energy and Mines Minister Bill Bennett. "Supporting and growing the mineral exploration sector is vitally important to British Columbia. I am looking forward to the communities along Highway 16 enjoying the spinoff benefits of developing this region."

The Search Phase II survey bridges a significant distance between Search Phase I, flown in 2015, and the TREK survey, conducted in 2013. Together, these three adjoining surveys will provide continuous high-quality data covering a 55,500 square kilometre area -- equivalent to the size of Nova Scotia.

"Search Phase II is the largest geophysical survey ever conducted by Geoscience BC," says Robin Archdekin, President and Chief Executive Officer for Geoscience BC. "The area has well-established infrastructure including reliable road networks, a rail line, accessible hydro, and a skilled workforce, all helping to make this region a cost-effective area to explore and ultimately develop a mine."

Portions of the Search Project area haven't seen regional magnetic surveying in a generation and much of the area was surveyed prior to the availability of accurate GPS and powerful data interpretation.

The Search Phase II summary report, digital data, survey maps and data in the Earth Science Viewer will be available on the Geoscience BC website later today.

About Geoscience BC

Geoscience BC is an independent, non-profit organization that generates earth science information in collaboration with First Nations, local communities, governments, academia, and the resource sector. Our independent earth science enables informed resource management decisions and attracts investment that creates jobs. We gratefully acknowledge the financial support of the province of British Columbia.