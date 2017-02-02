GeoVax Media and Presentation Update

Zika Vaccine Development Discussed in February Issue of PharmaVOICE; Upcoming Scientific Presentations to Focus on Broad Utility of MVA-VLP Vaccine Platform

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. ( OTCQB : GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines using its novel platform technology, today noted that its Chief Scientific Officer, Farshad Guirakhoo, PhD, has been featured in the article "Update on Zika Research" appearing in the February edition of PharmaVOICE.

In the article, Dr. Guirakhoo discusses GeoVax's efforts to develop a safe and highly effective single dose vaccine to prevent Zika infection using its MVA-VLP vaccine vector platform. The full PharmaVOICE article can be read here: http://www.pharmavoice.com/article/2017-2-zika-research/

Additionally, on February 22, Dr. Guirakhoo, will speak at the Seventh Annual Biologics Symposium in Bridgewater, NJ. His presentation is entitled, "Use of MVA-VLP Vector Technology for Development of Preventive and Therapeutic Vaccines."

On March 10, Dr. Guirakhoo will deliver a presentation entitled, "Use of MVA-VLP Platform for Development of Vaccines Against Infectious Diseases and Cancers" to students at Georgia State University (GSU) as part of the Chemistry Sophomore Seminar at GSU's Petit Science Center.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using its Modified Vaccinia Virus Ankara-Virus Like Particles (MVA-VLP) vaccine platform. The Company's development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against HIV, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, Lassa) and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers. GeoVax's vaccine platform supports in vivo production of non-infectious VLPs from the cells of the very person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. For more information, visit www.geovax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether: GeoVax can develop and manufacture its vaccines with the desired characteristics in a timely manner, GeoVax's vaccines will be safe for human use, GeoVax's vaccines will effectively prevent targeted infections in humans, GeoVax's vaccines will receive regulatory approvals necessary to be licensed and marketed, GeoVax raises required capital to complete vaccine development, there is development of competitive products that may be more effective or easier to use than GeoVax's products, GeoVax will be able to enter into favorable manufacturing and distribution agreements, and other factors, over which GeoVax has no control. GeoVax assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and does not intend to do so. More information about these factors is contained in GeoVax's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those set forth at "Risk Factors" in GeoVax's Form 10-K.