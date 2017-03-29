Gerard Daniel Worldwide Separation Products Division Expands Again

Gerard Daniel Worldwide, a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality wire cloth products, announces the expansion of their vibratory separator machine operations

HANOVER, PA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Gerard Daniel Worldwide (GDW), North America's largest manufacturer and distributor of wire cloth products, is pleased to announce the GDW Separation Products Division www.separatorscreens.com is expanding its production of separator screens in Europe and Hanover, Pennsylvania. The Separation Products Division is adding operating equipment and manpower to meet the increased demand for their products worldwide.

The current expansion is a continuation of the move to a larger manufacturing facility in Hanover, Pennsylvania in March 2016. The additional floor space and state-of-the-art equipment has helped increase production capacity and expand product lines over the past year. It has also afforded the opportunity to optimize raw material inventory levels for reduced lead-times on finished products.

"We are delighted with the continued expansion of our vibratory separator machine product line," says Scott Miller, Business Unit Manager of the Separation Products Division. "We are proud of the quality of our screening machines and replacement separator screens. They are built in the US, with the finest components, and are engineered to meet the demands of today's tough production environments. Our new manufacturing facility has given the Separation Products Division the space it needs to grow. We look forward to more innovations to better serve our expanding customer base," adds Miller.

About Gerard Daniel Worldwide Separation Products Division: Gerard Daniel Worldwide's Separation Products Division is a one-stop shop for separator products. They offer premium vibratory screening machines, replacement separator screens of all types, accessories, and parts, as well as re-screening services.

GDW Separation Products is a division of Gerard Daniel Worldwide, the largest manufacturer and distributor of wire cloth based-products in North America since 1951. Gerard Daniel Worldwide serves the screening and wire cloth requirements of many industries including energy, aerospace, filtration, food, architectural, security and electronics industries, delivering standard and customized solutions. To learn more about Gerard Daniel Worldwide's separation products, visit www.separatorscreens.com, or call 1-888-331-3031.