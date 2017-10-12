Germany's Greatest Chef is coming to Vancouver

Bauhaus Restaurant Announces Chef Collaboration with Harald Wohlfahrt

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 12, 2017) - Bauhaus Restaurant has announced an upcoming chef collaboration dinner with German culinary legend, Harald Wohlfahrt. On January 30th and 31st 2018, Bauhaus Restaurant will play host to guest chef Harald Wohlfahrt for two exclusive dinners. Harald Wohlfahrt is Germany's most accomplished chef, having held 3 Michelin stars at his restaurant, Die Schwarzwaldstube, for 25 years, and is the only German chef to accomplish such a feat. Known for its elevated German and European dishes and infamous owner, German film director Uwe Boll, Bauhaus Restaurant has received local and national praise. The restaurant was recognized by The World's 50 Best Restaurant's Diners Discovery List in 2017.

"Wohlfahrt is a legend," said Uwe Boll, owner of Bauhaus Restaurant and prolific film director. "He is Germany's own Paul Bocuse, and has trained many German chefs that hold Michelin stars today. We are looking forward to hosting Harald Wohlfahrt this winter."

Harald Wohlfahrt's visit to Bauhaus is inspired by the high-concept chef collaborations that occur around the world, where great minds come together to create something incredible. This collaboration is sponsored in part by Zwilling J.A. Henckels, Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver, Aventura Gold Corp., and Wines of Germany. Tickets can be purchased by calling Bauhaus's General Manager, Daniel Klintworth, at 1-604-974-1147.

About Bauhaus Restaurant: Bauhaus sets a new standard for refined dining in Vancouver, and is known for its modern take on German cuisine and exceptional service. The fresh and nuanced flavours of the dishes are built on the philosophy of transforming classic German cuisine into a contemporary form.

www.bauhaus-restaurant.com

