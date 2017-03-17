Gestion Danfran launches new factory shrimper in Matane

Government of Canada's financial support will help this new fishery acquire secondary processing equipment

MATANE, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Businesses need adequate resources to create and commercialize their innovative products. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian enterprises. As a true economic driver, innovation is the key to success because it generates growth, which benefits Canadian businesses and communities.

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, announced that Gestion Danfran Inc. has been granted $550,000 in financial assistance, in the form of a repayable contribution, to acquire and install secondary processing equipment for northern shrimp aboard a factory shrimper.

Founded in 2015, barely two years ago, Gaspé fishery Gestion Danfran Inc. plans to carry out its processing operations aboard a newly built factory shrimper, the first of its kind in Quebec. The business will use the funding granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP) to acquire the necessary processing units and to carry out all the preliminary steps: sorting, freezing, refrigeration, ice making, pumping and draining.

CED is one of six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is determined to showcase the role of innovation as an essential means of encouraging business growth. That is why we are proud to support the development of Gestion Danfran Inc."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are very grateful for the support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. The funding will help us commission a state-of-the-art factory vessel, the first of its kind in Quebec."

Dan Dupuis, President, Gestion Danfran

