Get Fired up With Family Channel This March Break

Family Channel delivers a sensational schedule for the whole family this March Break, complete with dragons, dancing, doctors and drama! Beginning on Friday, March 10 with the premiere of the fantasy film The Last Dragonslayer, Family's March Break lineup is jam-packed with must-see movies and can't-miss episodes leading up to the return of the global hit series The Next Step. For families looking for outdoor adventures this month, Family Channel is heading back to Blue Mountain from March 10-14, for four days of activities on and off the slopes including live performances from the stars of Backstage!

On Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT, Family Channel gets fired up with the premiere of The Last Dragonslayer. Based on the popular book series by Jasper Fforde, the feature film follows orphaned-teen Jennifer Strange, who discovers her true destiny of becoming a dragonslayer. The movie's debut kicks off Family Channel's March Break programming festivities, with other fantastic flicks including Nanny McPhee, Hotel for Dogs, Russell Madness and American Girl: Lea to the Rescue, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. A selection of the movies premiering during March Break (March 10-17) will also be available in the new Popcorn Pix section of The Family Channel App.

No March Break would be complete without the return of the fan-favourite drama The Next Step. Pirouetting back onto Family Channel on Friday, March 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT, the final installment of season four follows A-troupe's quest to defend their title at the Regional competition, and will finally reveal the fate of Jiley (James and Riley). Following the winter premiere, new episodes will air Fridays at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT with an encore presentation at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

From Monday, March 13 to Friday, March 17, fans can kick back daily at 4:30 p.m. ET/PT for all-new episodes of their favourite series. Show titles include Nowhere Boys, Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir, OMG!, Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street and Lost & Found Music Studios which moves to its new timeslot, Fridays at 5 p.m. ET/PT. The magnificent March Break lineup comes to a close with the season two premiere of Dr. Ken on Sunday, March 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Family's March Break premiere episodes will be released on The Family Channel App and Family OnDemand, following their on-air broadcasts.

For families who would rather venture outdoors this break, Blue Mountain is the place to go! From Friday, March 10 to Tuesday, March 14, resort-goers can check out the second annual The Family Channel Chill Zone in the Silver Bullet Plaza, which features a TV viewing lounge, photo booth, games, crafts and contests. Highlights of the festivities include: a free concert on Saturday, March 11, with performances by Backstage stars Josh Bogert, Mckenzie Small and Aviva; and an epic Lip Sync Battle on Sunday, March 12 hosted by Family Channel's own Deepa Prashad.

The fun continues at Family.ca where starting March 3, families can plan ahead with the "March Break Programming Schedule," and enter two cool new contests beginning March 10. In honour of The Next Step's return, Family is offering one lucky viewer the chance to win a date with either James (Trevor Tordjman) or Alfie (Giuseppe Bausilio) with the "Being Riley Contest." Meanwhile, fans of The Last Dragonslayer can see how the story continues by entering "The Chronicles of Kazam Contest" for the chance to win the entire book series.

