Get Fit for Festival Season With Balanced Body

Pilates education and equipment powerhouse shares workout tips to feel confident at favorite shows

SACRAMENTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 21, 2017) - Festival season is about to kick off, and Balanced Body is helping music lovers prepare. The Pilates education and equipment powerhouse suggests incorporating go-anywhere Pilates moves into an exercise routine to stay fit and rock festival fashions, from crop tops to cowboy boots.

Whether dancing at Coachella (April 14-16; 21-23), Governor's Ball (June 2-4) or Bumbershoot (September 1-3), singing along at BottleRock (May 26-28) or Outside Lands (August 11-13), or kicking the dust up at Stagecoach (April 28-30) or Watershed (July 28-30), festival-goers will be covered with Balanced Body's quick workouts. All that's needed is floor space, a favorite playlist and 12 minutes to tone up before rocking out.

Plank with pop stars

For those headed to a pop festival this season, Lady Gaga's hit song "Just Dance" is the perfect soundtrack for core work. Listen to the Coachella headliner while holding a plank, which builds strength, sculpts waistlines and improves posture. This simple move is done in the push-up position -- be sure to engage the core and form a straight line from shoulders to ankles. Hold this position for 45 seconds on, 15 seconds off throughout the four-minute song for a total of four rounds.

Swim to the beat

If you're crazy about classic rock, this move will shape you up for a favorite show. Build hip, back and leg strength before "Free Falllin'" with Tom Petty at this year's BottleRock festival in Napa. Swimming, Pilates-style, tones hamstrings and glutes so you can feel confident and strong to dance the night away -- no swimming pool required. Lie face down on the floor with arms stretched overhead and legs straight. Anchor your hips to the floor and lift one straight leg and the opposite arm off the floor. Then switch to the other arm and leg. Alternate, keeping a brisk rhythm and keeping shoulders down and away from the ears. Keep breathing! Swim for 30 seconds, rest for 20, and repeat. Swim your way through the four-minute song "Free Fallin'."

Country girls shake it with 100s

This one is for the country fans. The Watershed festival is stacked with popular artists this year, and Luke Bryan is headlining the party. Get ready for the show with 100s -- a classic Pilates move that works the core, challenges breathing coordination and improves circulation. Start by lying on your back with legs in a table-top position. Engage abs, exhale and roll your head and shoulders off the floor. Reach your arms long by your hips and just off the floor, and pump arms up and down with a small range of motion. Inhale for five pumps and exhale for five pumps. Repeat this process 9 times for a total of 100 pumps while Luke sings "Country Girl" in the background for a total of four minutes.

No matter what type of music you are loving this season, this quick workout will have you festival fashion ready before your favorite acts hit the stage. For additional workouts and information on Pilates, visit Balanced Body's website or follow along on Instagram or Facebook.

