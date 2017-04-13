Get Foiled

Learn why foil-packet cooking is hot, hot, hot

MISSION, KS--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - (Family Features) As the saying goes, big things come in small packages and that may explain the burgeoning popularity of foil-packet recipes. Minimal preparation and cleanup are easy trade-offs for the immense flavors you can create in these tiny containers, whether you prepare them in the oven, on the grill or over an open flame.

The secret to successful foil cooking is locking in the layers of flavor from each ingredient. It's surprisingly simple to create delicious, healthy dishes when cooking with foil. An ingredient like seasoned rice vinegar offers a wholesome alternative to many condiments and flavorings while giving your packet a big flavor boost.

With no artificial preservatives, flavors or ingredients and no high-fructose corn syrup, rice vinegars are the perfect solution for building better-for-you foil-packet meals. With organic varieties and easy-to-read labels featuring real, recognizable ingredients, you can feel great about layering delicious flavor into your next foil-packet meal with rice vinegar.

Garlic seasoned rice vinegar delivers a boost of flavor to this Asian-inspired chicken, creating a sensational main dish. Add crisp fresh veggies tossed with organic rice vinegar and garlic as a side then finish the meal with a sweet take on a juicy fruit crisp.



7 Steps to the Perfect Foil Pouch

1. A 12-inch square piece of foil is a good starting point, but you may need to adjust depending on the recipe. Remember you'll need plenty of extra room around the ingredients for the heat to build up and cook the contents to perfection.

2. Use heavy-duty foil to avoid tears or poor seals that can spill ingredients and precious seasonings and juices.

3. Spread foil on a flat surface and add a light nonstick spray, if needed.

4. Place ingredients and seasonings in the center of the foil.

5. Bring long sides of the foil together over the food. Pinch together and make 1/2-inch folds straight across at least twice for a strong seal. Remember to leave plenty of open space between the foil and food.

6. Make 1/2-inch folds on each short end, folding toward food but leaving at least 1 1/2-2 inches between the seam and food.

7. Handle pouch with care to avoid piercing or tearing, and always use tongs to remove pouches from heat.

Gochujang-Glazed Chicken Servings: 4 Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 45 minutes 4 tablespoons Nakano Seasoned Rice Vinegar - Roasted Garlic 2 teaspoons gochujang (chile bean paste) 6 tablespoons maple syrup 4 teaspoons soy sauce 2 tablespoons, plus 2 teaspoons, olive oil 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoon pepper 8 chicken thighs 4 cups fresh cauliflower, riced (use grater or food processer so cauliflower resembles rice) 1 1/2 cups fresh scallions, sliced 2 cups fresh sugar snap peas 3 sprigs fresh cilantro, for garnish

Heat oven or grill to 375 F.

In large bowl, mix together vinegar, gochujang, maple syrup, soy sauce, olive oil, mustard, salt and pepper to form marinade. Dip chicken in marinade and toss lightly until coated.

Lightly oil foil pouch and layer base of pouch with cauliflower. Add scallions and sugar snap peas then place chicken on top. Carefully pour remaining marinade over pouch contents (ensuring that liquid stays inside foil).

Seal foil packet and bake or grill 30 minutes. Open foil to create 2-inch long vent then bake or grill another 15 minutes, or until completely cooked. Garnish with cilantro before serving.

Chef's tip: For best results and added flavor, marinate chicken 30 minutes before preparing pouches.

Substitutions: In place of gochujang, red pepper flake paste can be made by mixing 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes with a few dashes soy sauce and 1 dash sugar. Alternatively, substitute 2 teaspoons sriracha for gochujang.

Bartlett Pear and Oat Crisp Servings: 4 Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes 4 cups fresh pears, medium diced 4 tablespoons Nakano Seasoned Rice Vinegar - Mango 3/4 cup quick oats 2/3 cup brown sugar 1/2 cup, plus 2 teaspoons, all-purpose flour 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon cinnamon 6 tablespoons butter, diced into 1/4-inch squares

Heat oven to 375 F.

Toss pears in rice vinegar and set into lightly greased foil pouch.

Combine remaining ingredients in bowl and use two forks to combine ingredients until mixture becomes crumbly.

Pour mixture evenly over pears, seal pouch and bake 20 minutes.

Open top of foil and bake another 10 minutes, or until crisp and golden.

Chef's tips: For crispier crust, refrigerate crumbly mixture 30 minutes before baking. Serve with scoop of vanilla bean ice cream.

Mediterranean Vegetables Servings: 4 Prep time: 10 minutes Cook time: 25 minutes 3 tablespoons Nakano Organic Rice Vinegar - Seasoned 1/4 cup olive oil 1 teaspoon salt, plus extra, to taste 1/2 teaspoon pepper, plus extra, to taste 1 tablespoon, plus 1 1/2 teaspoons, fresh parsley, chopped 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh garlic, minced 1 cup fresh zucchini, sliced into 1 3/4-inch long, 1/4-inch thick planks 1 cup fresh green pepper strips 1 cup fresh red pepper strips 8 fresh stalks asparagus, slicing off 1/4 inch from bottom of stalk 1 fresh portobello mushroom, sliced into 1/2-inch squares 1 cup fresh eggplant, diced into 1/2-inch squares

Heat oven or grill to 375 F.

In large bowl, mix together rice vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, parsley and garlic to create marinade.

Clean vegetables then place them in marinade in small batches. Toss to coat then place in foil pouch. Pour remaining marinade over vegetables and seal pouch.

Bake in oven or over indirect heat on grill 25 minutes. Add salt and pepper, to taste, after removing pouch from heat.

Chef's tip: Open pouch after 20 minutes of cooking and allow vegetables to crisp slightly under direct heat for remaining 5 minutes.

