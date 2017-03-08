Get Ready for Spring with New Classes at Mt. Cuba Center

Spring-Summer 2017 Program Guide features enriching programs for all levels

HOCKESSIN, DE--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Mt. Cuba Center's spring and summer programs are now open for registration. This latest lineup of spring and summer classes and events cover the wide world of native plant gardening, wellness, art and conservation. Browse classes on Mt. Cuba Center's website here [http://mtcubacenter.org/classes/] or view the Program Guide on issuu [https://issuu.com/mtcubacenter/docs/mtcuba-s2017-program_guide-final] .

From single-session classes designed to give homeowners the basics for making their landscape a beautiful and sustainable habitat, to in-depth courses about seasonal native plants, Mt. Cuba Center's gardening classes inspire students to bring native plant gardening home. Classes at Mt. Cuba Center take place in a relaxed, natural setting and give students a hands-on learning experience led by native plant experts and are offered at beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

Mt. Cuba Center also offers an Ecological Gardening Certificate program, which provides a comprehensive approach to gardening in harmony with nature through a series of classes. Gardeners of all levels learn the importance of life in the soil, how to identify and grow native plants, and the fundamentals of eco-friendly horticulture practices.

Crafters and DIY-ers can find a variety of workshops from flower arranging with wildflowers to creating nature-inspired jewelry, to soap making with native plants. Hikers and outdoors enthusiasts can join Mt. Cuba Center's variety of wellness programs to take invigorating hikes through the gardens and natural areas, or increase mindfulness with weekly yoga and meditation classes.

Mt. Cuba Center's Spring and Summer 2017 Program Guide also details upcoming events, like Spring Gardening Saturday, set to take place on March 25, and features a series of quick classes to help gardeners start the season right. Also included are details on free events, like the Annual Wildflower Celebration [http://mtcubacenter.org/event/2017-wildflower-celebration/] (April 23) and the Spring Art-In [http://mtcubacenter.org/event/7453/] (May 19). The event listings and classes are available at Mt. Cuba Center's new website and through the Spring-Summer 2017 Program Guide.

Mt. Cuba Center is dedicated to supporting the environment through the practice and promotion of ecological horticulture. Mt. Cuba Center's gardens and programs inspire an appreciation for the beauty and value of native plants and commitment to protect the habitats that sustain them. The gardens are open to visitors April through November. Classes are offered year-round. For more information, contact Sara Levin Stevenson, Manager of Public Engagement at sstevenson@mtcubacenter.org or 302.239.8883 or visit mtcubacenter.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/8/11G132498/Images/MCC_Education_1-1851175490fea956896983d4e6bb65e2.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/8/11G132498/Images/MCC_Education_2-b76d133832b1b322b5eac6a0ae79d956.jpg