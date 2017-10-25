Get Ready for Vancouver Superfoods by PURA

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Vancouver superfoods company PURA prepares to launch brand new line of nutrients, superfoods, whole foods & greens and organic supplements will be launching this Fall.

Vancouver superfoods company PURA has spent years researching the impact of food and diet on health. There's no denying that food quality has a profound impact on the ability to fight off disease, lengthen life, and generally improve overall wellness. Now, PURA is pleased to announce their brand new line of nutrients, superfoods, whole foods & greens and organic supplements will be launching this Fall.

Superfoods have been consumed for centuries. However, their value wasn't really understood until recently. Now, superfoods have been undergoing a revival due to their dense nutritional content and truly amazing effects on the human body.

Products like organic spirulina, organic chlorella, and organic barley grass, and wheatgrass are natural gems, which can be amplified and improved by science. To create all-natural supplements and plant-based superfood powders of the highest and cleanest quality, PURA infuses all their products with passion and purpose. Their ambitious vision is to help people achieve optimal health through the cleanest, most natural nutrition and pure whole foods available.

All products are manufactured exclusively at PURA's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which allows them to oversee quality control, thereby ensuring the integrity of their foods stay intact during manufacturing and processing.

About PURA

PURA creates all-natural and organic supplements and plant-based products of the highest and cleanest sourced quality. Every formula is designed with the same passion and energy people need to jumpstart their journey to improved health. We are relentless when it comes to nutrition and only use the superfoods, whole food, greens, veggies, and botanicals that have been clinically researched to boost the immune system against illness and keep individuals healthy and fit.

PURA products will be available at select retailers across Canada.