Get Ready for "Your Stupid Or What?!" in Singapore

This doctor will leave you in stiches

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - Malaysia's fastest rising comedy star, Dr Jason Leong's solo comedy show, "You Stupid Or What?!" is coming to Singapore on 7 October 2017, at KC Arts Centre, Home of Singapore Repertory Theatre.

"You Stupid Or What?!" is the Singapore production of Leong's sold-out solo comedy show in Kuala Lumpur. The inspiration behind it is one of the Leong's favourite jokes told on stage about how his mother would always use the phrase of "You stupid or what?" to scold him as a kid, which has later shaped how he views life as a comedian.

"I started my comedy career with observational humour. I see what's weird about how we live our lives, our culture, our behaviours and then I give my take on it. The absurdity of these jokes often resonates with the audience, and show how ludicrous our world can be sometimes," says Leong.

Described as one of the funniest voices in the Asian comedy explosion by The Comedy Club Asia (Singapore), the 32-year-old has amassed a global fan base after being placed second in Round One of Laugh Factory's Funniest Person In The World Contest 2016.

Leong was also the first Malaysian winner of the 7th Annual International Hong Kong Festival competition, and had performed at sold-out shows of Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2015 and 2016, the second largest comedy festival in the world.

"Producing a solo one-hour show like this is running a 10km under one hour, but with more blood, sweat and tears. It will be a collection of all my best and favourite jokes to tell over a career spanning six years." Leong adds. "I am very excited to bring this show to Singapore because come what may, there are loads more that connect us than separate us."

Event Details