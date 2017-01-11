Get Stuffed with Tijuana Flats' New Turkey Chorizo Option

Tex-Mex chain to provide limited-time, seasoned ground turkey selection for all entrees, including new "Hangover Burrito" specialty item

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - Tijuana Flats, the fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience with locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, announces today the addition of a limited-time Turkey Chorizo protein option in all menu items and specialty item, "Hangover Burrito."

The Turkey Chorizo campaign, also referred to as "Bad Motherstuffer," is a new twist on the ground turkey promotion that Tijuana Flats conducted in 2016, which proved popular among patrons in search of a leaner protein alternative.

"After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback from our guests during last year's ground turkey promotion, we decided to make it an annual event -- only this time, we've turned up the heat," said Larry Ryback, CEO of Tijuana Flats. "We are excited for our guests to enjoy this leaner, healthier option without having to sacrifice any of the bold flavors they love about our restaurant."

While Turkey Chorizo is available as a protein substitute in any Tijuana Flats entree, the new, tasty option also inspired the restaurant to create a new limited specialty item, the "Hangover Burrito" -- a savory burrito stuffed with fried egg, potatoes, cheese, jalapeños and Turkey Chorizo -- in honor of its debut.

Turkey Chorizo is available in all Tijuana Flats locations beginning on January 16.

About Tijuana Flats

Established in 1995 in Winter Park, Florida, Tijuana Flats is a unique, fast-casual Tex-Mex dining experience featuring superior guest service and fresh, made-to-order food. Tijuana Flats has 125 locations in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine's 2015 & 2016 Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. For more information on Tijuana Flats, please visit https://tijuanaflats.com/.

About AUA Equity

AUA Private Equity Partners, LLC is a New York-based, operationally-focused, lower middle-market investment firm providing strategic capital to companies in the consumer, media, and business services sectors, with a particular focus on family-owned businesses and companies benefiting from the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. AUA Equity makes equity investments of $15 to $50 million in companies that generate in excess of $3 million in EBITDA. AUA Equity currently manages over $275 million of capital. For more information on AUA Private Equity, please visit www.auaequity.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/11/11G127095/Images/TurkeyChorizo_Flyer_Lo_Res-a46e541dd460ae9b95292122fa3ea37e.jpg