GFG Resources Inc. Retains Services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

SASKATOON, SK--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - GFG Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GFG) ( OTCQB : GFGSF) ("GFG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to support the Company's investor relations activities.

Renmark's primary objective is to increase market awareness through broker outreach and organizing broker presentations. The agreement is effective April 1, 2017 and runs for a period of six months ending on September 30, 2017 with an option to continue on a monthly basis thereafter. The fees incurred by GFG for these services will be a cash consideration of up to C$8,000 per month.

Renmark does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in GFG or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

GFG Resources Inc. is a publicly traded precious metals exploration company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, whose shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (GFG) and on the OTCQB (GFGSF). The Company controls 100% of the Rattlesnake Hills Gold Project, a district scale gold exploration project located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Casper, Wyoming, U.S. The geologic setting, alteration and mineralization seen in the Rattlesnake Hills are similar to other gold deposits of the Rocky Mountain alkaline province which, collectively, have produced over 50 million ounces of gold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.