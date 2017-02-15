GFK announces the beginning of its winter drilling program

UPPER TANTALLON, NOVA SCOTIA and MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 15, 2017) - GFK Resources Inc. (the "Company"or "GFK") - (TSX VENTURE:GFK), is pleased to announce the beginning of a 3000 metre drilling program, in 15 drill holes, on its wholly owned Vezza Extension, Vezza Nord, Bachelor Extension and WinWin properties. This program objective is to drill high priority targets, identified by compilation of historical works or by recent geophysical surveys.

The Vezza Extension and Vezza Nord properties are located few kilometres North and West of the Vezza gold mine, currently in production; the Bachelor Extension property is located approximately seven kilometres East from the Bachelor gold mine, which is also in production. The WinWin property is directly located to the North extension of the Monster Lake Project (Iamgold / Tomagold) within the Chibougamau area. All these properties are easily accessible by road.

Louis Morin, CEO, commented: « it is with great interest that we start this new drilling program as it will allow us to test a series of targets which, in the past, generated very encouraging results. We will also have the opportunity to test new targets, developed through induced polarization (I.P.) geophysics surveys completed in 2016 ».

Mr. Tony Brisson P.Geo. is acting as qualified person (as defined by NI 43-101) for GFK and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

